News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
20
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Challenges facing public sector teachers in upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-11 | 11:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Challenges facing public sector teachers in upcoming municipal elections
Mahdi Karaki is one of 28,000 public sector teachers the Interior Ministry and Municipalities need as heads of polling stations and clerks in 14,000 ballot boxes for the upcoming municipal and Mukhtar's elections.
However, no polling station can be opened without teachers, and the electoral process can only be conducted as scheduled in May.
The teachers’ union have not been discussed, nor has a final decision been made regarding participation in managing these elections and on what basis. However, for most of the educational sector, there will undoubtedly be no participation without promises of minimal allowances and a clear deadline.
The proposed applications offer a financial reward of $125 for the head of the station and the clerk, which is better than what was previously provided in the parliamentary elections.
Nevertheless, what guarantees the payment of these allowances in time and before losing their value due to exchange rate instability and ongoing financial collapse, as previously happened in the parliamentary elections?
The head of the station was paid LBP 3.6 million, and the clerk was paid LBP 3.4 million six months after losing its value due to an exchange rate hike.
Regardless of the teachers' stances, it is early to discuss elections as long as the decision to hold it has not been clearly defined and as long as the required funds to make them possible are unavailable. In contrast, the decision has not been made regarding where they will be allocated or secured.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Challenges
Public
Sector
Teachers
Upcoming
Municipal
Elections
Lebanon
Next
Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties
Countdown to municipal elections: Will funding and logistical obstacles be overcome?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-08
The role of judges: Challenges ahead for Lebanon's upcoming municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-05
Financing municipal elections in Lebanon: Options, obstacles, and considerations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-03
Lebanon depletes IMF SDR funds, leaving municipal elections unfunded
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
UNHCR's solid auditing system: maintaining program integrity and preventing fraud
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
UNHCR's solid auditing system: maintaining program integrity and preventing fraud
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties
News Bulletin Reports
10:59
Building bridges: Iran and Saudi Arabia work to restore ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
0
World
2023-03-21
Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus
World
2023-03-21
Easing banking fears help UK stocks rise, Fed meeting in focus
0
Breaking Headlines
07:37
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977
Breaking Headlines
07:37
A patient at Rizk Hospital urgently needs A+ blood type. To donate please call: 03-466977
0
World
06:07
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister
World
06:07
Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Europe - minister
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
Press Highlights
02:09
Forging a path to consensus: Walid Jumblatt's Progressive approach in resolving Lebanon's presidential crisis
2
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Price of gasoline sees significant increase
3
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
Middle East
09:04
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail -sources
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
Lebanon News
06:38
Public institutions to close on Eid Al-Fitr, Labor Day
5
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:37
Labor Minister discusses employment, signing agreement between Ethiopia, Lebanon
6
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
Variety
07:20
In a rare scene, hail and snow cover some parts of Saudi Arabia
7
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
World
04:35
Credit Suisse job cuts must be frozen
8
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Middle East
02:06
Thousands of Israelis march to illegal West Bank outpost as tensions mount
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store