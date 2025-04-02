Far-right Israeli minister visits Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Middle East News
02-04-2025 | 06:18
High views
Far-right Israeli minister visits Jerusalem&#39;s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound
Far-right Israeli minister visits Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir visited the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on Wednesday, his spokesperson said.

The firebrand politician was visiting the disputed site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, in occupied east Jerusalem after returning to the Israeli government last month following the resumption of the war in Gaza.

AFP

Middle East News

Far-Right

Israel

Minister

Visit

Jerusalem

Al-Aqsa Mosque

