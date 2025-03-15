News
MP Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement will not be 'eliminated,' announces election plans
Lebanon News
15-03-2025 | 06:51
MP Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement will not be 'eliminated,' announces election plans
MP Gebran Bassil announced that the Free Patriotic Movement will participate in the upcoming elections and will form alliances based on its interests.
During an annual fundraising dinner, the movement's leader affirmed that his political team is the "true March 14."
Bassil emphasized that the Free Patriotic Movement remains committed to freedom, sovereignty, and independence, in contrast to the "fake" March 14 groups.
He added, "Some will try to eliminate us again, but they will not succeed."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Gebran Bassil
Free Patriotic Movement
Elections
Alliances
