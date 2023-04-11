The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has, internally and externally, a solid auditing system that also includes the regular auditing of partners.



The Commission conducts periodic visits and regular monitoring of hospitals, interviews with patients, reviews of their medical files and hospitalizations, and hospital financial records. UNHCR's health program has also recently been audited by independent UN auditing bodies.



UNHCR follows a zero-tolerance policy for fraud, takes all allegations of fraud seriously, and follows all necessary procedures following its by-laws.



UNHCR has solid mechanisms to respond to any allegation or suspicion of fraud, whether by refugees or third parties. When you receive any allegations of factual fraud, these allegations are immediately referred to UNHCR staff and appropriate follow-up channels. Each referral relating to an alleged fraud is handled individually and confidentially.



The Commission also adopts and continually strengthens a wide range of preventive measures to maintain the integrity of its programs and the confidence of all stakeholders, including refugees, host countries, and the international community.



Among these measures, UNHCR regularly communicates with different groups through different communication channels to raise awareness of the risks and consequences of engaging in fraudulent actions.



With regard to UNHCR documents, UNHCR systematically warns refugees of the risks of sharing their personal information and/or personal documents with any third parties.



In addition to its regular anti-fraud campaigns targeting refugee groups, UNHCR runs a dedicated campaign to raise awareness of exploitative schemes by third parties targeting refugees.