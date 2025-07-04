Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles

World News
04-07-2025 | 03:32
High views
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles

Ukraine on Friday said Russia had launched 550 drones and missiles at the war-battered country overnight, as the Kremlin steps up aerial attacks and U.S.-led peace talks stall.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Moscow had launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, adding that air defense units had downed 268 drones and two missiles.

AFP

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Drones

Missiles

War

