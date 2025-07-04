News
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles
World News
04-07-2025 | 03:32
0
min
Ukraine says Russia launched 550 drones, missiles
Ukraine on Friday said Russia had launched 550 drones and missiles at the war-battered country overnight, as the Kremlin steps up aerial attacks and U.S.-led peace talks stall.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Moscow had launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, adding that air defense units had downed 268 drones and two missiles.
AFP
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Drones
Missiles
War
Ukraine says massive attack shows Putin's 'disregard' for US, peace
Russia becomes first country to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
Lebanon News
04:59
Reuters: Hezbollah considering scaling back its arsenal
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
Lebanon News
2025-07-02
MEA adjusts flight schedule for July 5–6-7 due to operational reasons
0
World News
03:42
China says welcomes Russian decision to recognize Taliban government
World News
03:42
China says welcomes Russian decision to recognize Taliban government
0
Middle East News
2025-04-28
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis
Middle East News
2025-04-28
US Treasury Department imposes new sanctions on Yemen's Houthis
Learn More