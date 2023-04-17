ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

2023-04-17
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI
1min
ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

“ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES,” the spectacular show filmed under the charming sky of AlUla desert in the Maraya Concert Hall, an award-winning architectural wonder, will be broadcasted on the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International “LBCI” on Tuesday, April 25th 21h30 PM Lebanon/KSA time. 

“ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES” is a musical show produced by DEGEL Prod, organized by the French Agency for AlUla Development (AFALULA), and supported by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU), on the occasion of International Francophonie Day and as part of the friendship between France and Saudi Arabia. 

In an artistic evening, authentic and contemporary classical art is brought together with the biggest names in the French music industry: Carla Bruni, Gims, Yanns, Chimène Badi, Hélène Ségara, Enrico Macias, Gilbert Montagné, Claudio Capeo, and Farrah Eldinaby as well as three world-renowned Saudi artists: Dalia Mubarak, Zena Emaad, and Sultan AlMurshed. French and Saudi stars performed Franco-Saudi duets and a wild range of iconic and traditional songs, accompanied by an orchestra of Arab musicians and artists from the symphony orchestra of Riyadh and a French rhythmic group.

“ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES” is dedicated to French songs and co-presented by French TV presenter Laury Thilleman and Saudi Actress and writer Fatima Al-Banawi.

