Cabinet amends fees for temporary occupation of public marine properties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20 | 09:29
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cabinet amends fees for temporary occupation of public marine properties
In its latest session, the Cabinet modified the annual fees for temporary occupation licenses for public marine properties in line with the increase in the black market exchange rate of the dollar.
The proposal for the amendment came from Public Works Minister Ali Hamie, whose aim is to collect what is rightfully owed to the state treasury, amounting to tens of millions of dollars.
According to statistics from the Public Works Ministry, the number of violations on marine properties reached 1,053, from Akkar in the north to Ras al Naqoura in the south.
The estimated fees for violations per square meter in 2018 ranged from LBP 40,000 in Akkar as the minimum rate to LBP 9 million in Solidere as the maximum rate. In Jounieh, the fee reached LBP 2.15 million, while in Sidon and Tyre, it reached LBP 2.25 million.
However, Tourism Minister Walid Nassar objected to the fee amendment during the Cabinet meeting.
In a conversation with LBCI, Nassar explained that his objection stems from the decree being unfair, not reformist, and not well-thought-out. He also argued that the treasury would only benefit from its effects after 2024, as most violators had already paid their fees before the amendment was passed.
Furthermore, Nassar believes that the pricing estimate table needs to be updated before the amendment is made rather than afterward.
Nassar has requested that the 280 tourism establishments that have violated the regulations do not comply with the new decree and do not pay their fees until the Council of State has reviewed the appeal filed by some of these establishments.
The Public Works Ministry sent the amendment to the fees for violators of marine properties to the Legislation and Consultation committee at the Justice Ministry to inquire about the possibility of collecting the new fees from those who paid for 2023, with retroactive effect.
The question remains whether the committee will prevent violators from paying the new fees before the decree is published in the official gazette.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Cabinet
Amendment
Fees
Temporary
Occupation
Public
Marine
Properties
Ministries
Lebanon
