Cabinet amends fees for temporary occupation of public marine properties

News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20 | 09:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Cabinet amends fees for temporary occupation of public marine properties
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Cabinet amends fees for temporary occupation of public marine properties

In its latest session, the Cabinet modified the annual fees for temporary occupation licenses for public marine properties in line with the increase in the black market exchange rate of the dollar.

The proposal for the amendment came from Public Works Minister Ali Hamie, whose aim is to collect what is rightfully owed to the state treasury, amounting to tens of millions of dollars.

According to statistics from the Public Works Ministry, the number of violations on marine properties reached 1,053, from Akkar in the north to Ras al Naqoura in the south.

The estimated fees for violations per square meter in 2018 ranged from LBP 40,000 in Akkar as the minimum rate to LBP 9 million in Solidere as the maximum rate. In Jounieh, the fee reached LBP 2.15 million, while in Sidon and Tyre, it reached LBP 2.25 million.

However, Tourism Minister Walid Nassar objected to the fee amendment during the Cabinet meeting.

In a conversation with LBCI, Nassar explained that his objection stems from the decree being unfair, not reformist, and not well-thought-out. He also argued that the treasury would only benefit from its effects after 2024, as most violators had already paid their fees before the amendment was passed.

Furthermore, Nassar believes that the pricing estimate table needs to be updated before the amendment is made rather than afterward.

Nassar has requested that the 280 tourism establishments that have violated the regulations do not comply with the new decree and do not pay their fees until the Council of State has reviewed the appeal filed by some of these establishments.

The Public Works Ministry sent the amendment to the fees for violators of marine properties to the Legislation and Consultation committee at the Justice Ministry to inquire about the possibility of collecting the new fees from those who paid for 2023, with retroactive effect.

The question remains whether the committee will prevent violators from paying the new fees before the decree is published in the official gazette.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Cabinet

Amendment

Fees

Temporary

Occupation

Public

Marine

Properties

Ministries

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes
The art of funding: Nazem Ahmad's alleged connection to Hezbollah
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-19

Navigating challenges: How Lebanon implements salary increases for public sector employees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-13

The illusion of economic progress: Lebanon's struggle with public sector salaries and customs tariffs

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-12

Negotiations ongoing to secure public sector salary increases in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Variety
10:35

From Lebanese origins, Dr. Elias Saadi's a true patriot and advocate for Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Variety
07:10

Pinterest brings on Google Pixel VP to fill chief product officer position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:31

Berri grants Mikati "exceptional powers" against depositors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:14

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:40

The risks of quadrupling public sector salaries: Funding, economy, and inflation

LBCI
World
04:48

Lebanese citizens trapped in Sudan amid clashes: Current situation and updates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:27

The United States affirms non-interference in Lebanese presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:59

Basic commodity prices to rise by 15% if customs dollar reaches LBP 90,000: Food Importers' Syndicate

LBCI
Variety
08:12

Lebanon’s Tabbouleh, Fattoush among the world’s best-rated salads

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:22

Lebanese community under siege in Sudan amidst escalating clashes

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app