Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

Ten years ago, this woman fled from Raqqa to al-Qaa projects in order to escape the Syrian war.



She couldn't find a way to receive treatment in Syria except through the illegal smuggling.



Her situation is similar to hundreds of Syrians who cross daily between Lebanon and Syria through unofficial border crossings.



In the camps of Al-Qaa projects, you can find people who tell you about this reality.



The overlapping borders between Lebanon and Syria over vast areas make smuggling a thriving trade.



Access to these crossings is preceded by a long smuggling route, where a smuggler transports Syrians using vans.

Before reaching the checkpoints of the Lebanese army, the van stops, and these people continue their journey on foot through orchards and dirt roads.



Upon reaching the Syrian side, another smuggler awaits them.



Given this reality, it becomes easy to understand the reason for the low activity at official border crossings, even on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, as observed by LBCI over two days in al-Qaa and al-Masnaa.



Perhaps this woman is unaware that if she presents to the General Security a document proving that she is a beneficiary of aid from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), her refugee status could be dropped as long as she can travel between Syria and Lebanon.



However, without presenting the document, verification remains challenging, as there is no shared data regarding registered individuals between the General Security and the UNHCR, and the General Security is still seeking to obtain this data.



In parallel, the Lebanese army daily apprehends dozens of infiltrators or violators and hands them to the General Security for deportation based on a judicial order.



However, the magnitude of the crisis requires greater cooperation and coordination amidst information about the emergence of a new wave of displacement towards Lebanon, driven by the deteriorating economic situation in Syria and the desire for aid.