Lebanese evacuees flee Sudan to Saudi Arabia
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-25 | 10:57
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Lebanese evacuees flee Sudan to Saudi Arabia
Twelve Lebanese people fled the ongoing clashes in Sudan to seek refuge in Saudi Arabia. Just like the Lebanese citizens who came before them, they left with their belongings on a bus, which was not easy to organize.
Their destination was Port Sudan, where they were met by the Lebanese ambassador to Sudan, Dima Haddad. She assisted them in evacuation to Jeddah in cooperation with Saudi Arabian authorities.
Before this group's departure, the first batch of evacuees arrived safely in Jeddah on a Saudi Royal Navy ship. Although their arrival was delayed for a few hours due to weather conditions affecting maritime traffic, the most important thing was that they arrived safely.
Upon arrival in Jeddah, the Lebanese consul, Walid Manqara, was there to greet them. The Saudi authorities provided accommodation for them, as they do for all Arab and foreign nationals who seek evacuation from Sudan.
The evacuation continues under a ceasefire that is supposed to have started at midnight on Monday and will last for 72 hours. The evacuation is a crucial step in ensuring the safety and well-being of Lebanese citizens amid the ongoing conflict.
