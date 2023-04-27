Lebanese politicians absent from Iranian embassy meeting

Iranian officials deny interfering in Lebanese affairs, but critics say that following a meeting between Iran's foreign minister, Hussein Amir Abdollahian, and a group of Lebanese MPs at the Iranian embassy may suggest otherwise, even if it was to inform them of the effects of the Saudi-Iranian agreement and Iran's willingness to help Lebanon in several fields.



The meeting was called by both supporters and opponents of Iran's policies in Lebanon and its ally, Hezbollah.



However, some parties, such as the Lebanese Forces, did not attend due to the case of the four kidnapped Iranian diplomats. The Kataeb party was invited but did not attend because their stance on Iranian policy is known, and no results are expected. Other MPs, including the head of the National Liberal Party MP Camille Chamoun, Neemat Frem, did not attend with the excuse of traveling, as well as Nabil Badr. MP Ghassan Skaff also could not attend because the meeting coincided with his surgery, and Elias Jradeh apologized for his absence due to prior engagements. MP Yassin Yassin declined to participate, citing the meeting's conflict with his political and reformist agenda. The National Moderation Bloc also did not participate.



The only opposition party that participated in the meeting was the Democratic Gathering party, represented by MP Bilal Abdullah. The Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation also attended. The rest of the participants do not oppose the Iranian policies in Lebanon, such as the Loyalty to the Resistance and the Development and Liberation blocs, as well as the National Bloc, supported by the Marada party.



Moreover, sources involved in organizing the meeting were surprised at the absence of some parties, such as the Lebanese Forces, and some reformist MPs who missed an opportunity to discuss Iran's alleged interference in Lebanon through Hezbollah with the Iranian foreign minister.



However, some absent parties responded by stating there were no signs of change in Iran's policy towards Lebanon and its political, military, and financial support for Hezbollah. Therefore, their absence from the meeting, the discussion of which remains unclear, was a way of rejecting Iran's policy in Lebanon.



The timing of the meeting, coinciding with the expected visit of Saudi Arabia's ambassador, Walid al Bukhari, to Lebanese leaders to discuss the latest developments in the presidential file in light of contacts with France, raises questions about whether the meeting constitutes a violation.