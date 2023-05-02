Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

Where did the depositors' money go? Is there any hope that we will recover it?



It is enough to look at two numbers presented in the latest version of the government plan to know the depth of our crisis.



The first number is our total bank deposits today, which amount to $93.5 billion.



The second number is what money these banks own in return, which is $21 billion and maybe less because banks can not dispose of this entire amount immediately.



How is this 21 billion divided?



$4 billion are located abroad with correspondent banks. However, this money is "free," as banks use it to complete import operations and pay international institutions loans.



$6 billion is the value of loans granted by banks to the private sector, which is being repaid, since the completion of repayment takes time.



Approximately $1 billion is the value of Eurobonds that the banks owed to the state.



As for the most important number, it is around $10 billion in obligatory reserves for banks at Banque du Liban, and they are “at the heart of the problem.”



Therefore, $10 billion is all that remains of hard currency cash, out of about $85 billion that banks have placed in Banque du Liban over the years, and all the rest of the money has been spent... How?



To be continued...