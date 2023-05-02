Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02 | 10:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

Where did the depositors' money go? Is there any hope that we will recover it? 

It is enough to look at two numbers presented in the latest version of the government plan to know the depth of our crisis. 

The first number is our total bank deposits today, which amount to $93.5 billion. 

The second number is what money these banks own in return, which is $21 billion and maybe less because banks can not dispose of this entire amount immediately. 

How is this 21 billion divided?

$4 billion are located abroad with correspondent banks. However, this money is "free," as banks use it to complete import operations and pay international institutions loans. 

$6 billion is the value of loans granted by banks to the private sector, which is being repaid, since the completion of repayment takes time. 

Approximately $1 billion is the value of Eurobonds that the banks owed to the state. 

As for the most important number, it is around $10 billion in obligatory reserves for banks at Banque du Liban, and they are “at the heart of the problem.”  

Therefore, $10 billion is all that remains of hard currency cash, out of about $85 billion that banks have placed in Banque du Liban over the years, and all the rest of the money has been spent... How? 

To be continued...
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Crisis

Economy

Deposits

Bank

Depositors

LBCI Next
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:54

Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:32

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:32

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

US urges South Korea not to fill chip shortfalls in China if Micron banned

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app