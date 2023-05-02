News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02 | 10:13
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
Where did the depositors' money go? Is there any hope that we will recover it?
It is enough to look at two numbers presented in the latest version of the government plan to know the depth of our crisis.
The first number is our total bank deposits today, which amount to $93.5 billion.
The second number is what money these banks own in return, which is $21 billion and maybe less because banks can not dispose of this entire amount immediately.
How is this 21 billion divided?
$4 billion are located abroad with correspondent banks. However, this money is "free," as banks use it to complete import operations and pay international institutions loans.
$6 billion is the value of loans granted by banks to the private sector, which is being repaid, since the completion of repayment takes time.
Approximately $1 billion is the value of Eurobonds that the banks owed to the state.
As for the most important number, it is around $10 billion in obligatory reserves for banks at Banque du Liban, and they are “at the heart of the problem.”
Therefore, $10 billion is all that remains of hard currency cash, out of about $85 billion that banks have placed in Banque du Liban over the years, and all the rest of the money has been spent... How?
To be continued...
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Crisis
Economy
Deposits
Bank
Depositors
Next
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
2023-04-27
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:54
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
World
13:54
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
0
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
2023-03-14
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
0
Variety
2023-04-24
US urges South Korea not to fill chip shortfalls in China if Micron banned
Variety
2023-04-24
US urges South Korea not to fill chip shortfalls in China if Micron banned
0
World
2023-04-25
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
World
2023-04-25
Brazil's Lula triggers protests and passions in Portugal
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
3
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
4
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
5
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
6
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store