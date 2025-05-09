News
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack
World News
09-05-2025 | 15:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack
The U.S. embassy in Kyiv warned on Friday of a "potentially significant" air attack in the coming days.
"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days," the embassy said on its website.
"The Embassy, as always, recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."
Reuters
World News
United States
Kyiv
Ukraine
Attack
