US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack

World News
09-05-2025 | 15:05
High views
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack
0min
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potentially significant' air attack

The U.S. embassy in Kyiv warned on Friday of a "potentially significant" air attack in the coming days.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information concerning a potentially significant air attack that may occur at any time over the next several days," the embassy said on its website.

"The Embassy, as always, recommends U.S. citizens be prepared to immediately shelter in the event an air alert is announced."

Reuters
 

