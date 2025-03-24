1,133 people held since Turkey protests began on March 19: Interior Minister says

24-03-2025 | 06:46
1,133 people held since Turkey protests began on March 19: Interior Minister says
1,133 people held since Turkey protests began on March 19: Interior Minister says

Police have detained more than 1,100 people in the unrest sparked by the arrest of Istanbul's popular mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, on March 19, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on Monday.

"1,133 suspects were detained in illegal activities carried out between March 19 and March 23," he wrote on X, saying they included "individuals affiliated with 12 different terrorist organizations".

AFP

