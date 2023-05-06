From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-06 | 09:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
From tents to apartments: A look at Syrian refugee residences in Lebanon

In Lebanon, there are three types of residences for Syrian refugees: rental housing, camps, and what are known as informal camps scattered from north to south. 

It should be noted that this type of informal camp is more prevalent in certain regions, which include:

The Akkar plain and the Akkar outskirts.

The northern Bekaa Valley extends to the western Bekaa Valley.

The Keserwan coast, specifically in Tabarja.

According to a survey conducted by Statistics Lebanon, there are approximately 4,000 informal camps, each with between 8 and 300 tents, housing refugees who have entered Lebanon either legally or illegally.

Camp 021 is one of five camps in the Saadnayel area of the Bekaa Valley.

According to Statistics Lebanon, around 8.5% of refugees are not included in the statistics because their places of residence are not identified or distributed in remote and uninhabited areas.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has thrown the ball in the court of the Lebanese government. UNHCR sources considered that all the camps are makeshift tent settlements established informally, especially in rural areas, collective housing, or even in residential apartments in cities, due to the Lebanese government's policy of rejecting the establishment of official camps.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

tents

apartments:

Syrian

refugee

residences

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies
A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-03

Syrian refugees fearful as Lebanon steps up deportations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-02

Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

Counting the displaced: Lebanon seeks data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-30

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:49

Syria's potential return to the Arab League: Opposing views and controversies

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05

The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
World
07:42

Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:48

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
Middle East
14:05

Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions

LBCI
World
01:14

Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app