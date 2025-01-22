Lebanese government formation delayed as discussions continue ahead of ceasefire deadline

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam aimed to announce the formation of Lebanon's new government before January 26, the deadline for the ceasefire agreement, ensuring the country would be prepared for any security challenges with a fully-formed government.



However, the government formation has yet to be finalized. Sources indicate that the discussions are ongoing, with matters far from closed.



To avoid getting involved in the political-media arena, Salam has been careful with his statements, refraining from engaging in the public debate from Baabda Palace.



Salam presented a 24-member government proposal to President Aoun without naming specific ministers. Instead, he provided a tableau outlining the distribution of key portfolios among Lebanon's sects.



The proposal suggests retaining the sectarian divisions for defense, interior, justice, and finance ministries.



Salam consulted with President Aoun, who provided feedback, which Salam will discuss with the relevant parties.



This will allow them to finalize the sectarian distribution before appointing suitable candidates to the respective positions.



While Shiite factions appear to have resolved their differences, concerns are rising over potential complications in the Christian sector due to the numerous political groups and the disparity in their sizes.



There is apprehension that Christian blocs, such as the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), may not reflect their popular support accurately as they did during the elections.



The FPM plans to clarify its position to Aoun and Salam, who are expected to take the necessary political steps.



The Lebanese Forces party has blamed the delay on the "resistance team," accusing them of attempting to impose names for specific portfolios.



As the government formation continues, it is understood that the ministerial statement will align with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, granting a state the right to defend itself, as well as with President Aoun's inaugural speech, which emphasized the importance of a national security strategy, and Lebanon's constitution.