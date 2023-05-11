News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11 | 08:25
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
Captagon, the drug manufactured in Syria, has been a topic of discussion in the region, especially since curbing its export is a basic condition for developing Syrian-Gulf, specifically Syrian-Saudi relations.
For years, we have heard about the seizure of Captagon shipments almost weekly in Arab, European, and African countries.
The latest seizure was last Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, where more than 8 million pills worth more than $120 million were seized.
Recently, the pace of seizures in the region has increased between the UAE, Iraq, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.
Quantities of Captagon with a total value of over a billion dollars have been seized. We are only talking about the last three weeks, according to security data issued by these countries.
So, how is Captagon reaching Saudi Arabia and other countries from the factories in Syria?
The first line is the air route, which is rarely used. The second line is the sea route: operations are mainly carried out from Latakia and Tartus towards Greece, Italy, and Libya, from where the drugs are transported to Europe or re-exported to Gulf countries.
Attempts were also made to use the ports of Tripoli and Beirut to smuggle shipments of Captagon pills to European countries and some Gulf states.
After the story of Lebanese ports was uncovered and Gulf countries tightened their monitoring of goods coming from Lebanon and Syria, drug smuggling operations began to use some African ports as a transit before re-shipping to the Gulf.
The third line is the land route.
The main route for exporting Captagon from Syria is smuggling the pills across the desert towards Jordan and from there to Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.
There is also smuggling from Syria toward Iraq and Turkey. There have been reports of small quantities of Captagon pills reaching Israel through operations that originated from Quneitra in Syria towards the occupied Golan Heights and through the barbed wire fence at the Lebanese border in the areas of Al-Ghajar and Al-Wazzani, according to Israeli authorities.
In summary, given the Gulf countries' recent decision to continue the war against drugs, especially Captagon, which poses a threat to an entire generation, cross-border cooperation with Lebanon, Iraq, and Jordan is essential.
However, the seriousness of the Syrian regime in dealing with the issue remains crucial in determining the fate of the relationship with the Gulf and the fate of the trade of the deadly pills that constitute 80% of Syria's industry and trade in the world.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Syria
Captagon
Gulf
Next
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
Two Possibilities: Will Assad Visit Saudi Arabia Before or During the Arab Summit?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10
Captive to Captagon: The story of manufacturing and exporting in Syria
0
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement
Middle East
2023-05-03
Syria touts for Gulf tourists amid emerging Arab rapprochement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-18
Saudi FM's visit to Damascus marks new chapter in Gulf-Syria ties
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-03-28
US, UK designate Lebanese Noah Zaitar, Hassan Daqqou for trafficking Captagon, supporting Syrian regime and Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
From enemies to handshakes: The surprising turnaround in Turkish-Syrian relations
News Bulletin Reports
09:25
From enemies to handshakes: The surprising turnaround in Turkish-Syrian relations
0
Lebanon Economy
08:50
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
Lebanon Economy
08:50
The rise and fall of Captagon cartels: Lebanon's battle against drug trafficking
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-07
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-07
The ugly truth: How will larger depositors be repaid and what is the deposit recovery fund?
0
Variety
2023-02-03
Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions
Variety
2023-02-03
Apple says it now has 935 million paid subscriptions
0
Variety
07:13
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
Variety
07:13
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
11:48
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
Lebanon News
09:50
US Justice Department seizes 13 domains used by Lebanese Hezbollah and its affiliates
2
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
Lebanon News
04:04
Sejaan Azzi, Former Lebanese Minister, Passes Away at Age 70
3
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
Press Highlights
00:24
Nabih Berri seeks settlement for accepting Army Commander as president
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
News Bulletin Reports
08:25
The dark side of Syria's Captagon: The billion-dollar drug trade and its routes to the Gulf
5
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
Lebanon News
03:22
Beirut Airport issues statement regarding missing items
6
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
Press Highlights
01:36
Countdown to presidential election: Berri urges immediate action on new president and Central Bank governor
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats
8
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Lebanon Economy
06:24
Cosmetic tourism: Lebanon's alluring industry for Arab tourists
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store