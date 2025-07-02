China says Dalai Lama's successor must be 'approved by the central government'

02-07-2025 | 03:46
China says Dalai Lama&#39;s successor must be &#39;approved by the central government&#39;
China says Dalai Lama's successor must be 'approved by the central government'

China said on Wednesday that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama "must be approved by the central government" after Tibet's exiled spiritual leader said he would have a successor after his death.

"The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama, and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn and approved by the central government," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news briefing.

AFP

