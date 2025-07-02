China said on Wednesday that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama "must be approved by the central government" after Tibet's exiled spiritual leader said he would have a successor after his death.



"The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama, the Panchen Lama, and other great Buddhist figures must be chosen by drawing lots from a golden urn and approved by the central government," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular news briefing.



AFP