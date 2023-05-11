News
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
2023-05-11 | 10:38
High views
Deputy Governor Mansouri's approach to vacancy in BDL Governor's position
What will Deputy Governor Wassim Mansouri do in the event of a vacancy in the governor's position?
Any decision he takes will be with the support of Speaker Nabih Berri.
Mansouri's decision is not to assume the governor's duties; Berri understands this.
The other deputy governors support Mansouri's approach.
Unlike the MPs and ministers, the deputy governors do not slack in their duties.
They call for either a president's election or a new governor's appointment.
The Shiite dominance over the Ministry of Finance, the Audit Bureau, the Financial Prosecutor, and the governorate will not be acceptable to the Lebanese, especially the Shiites.
They are also ready to cooperate with any new governor and develop a plan for financial reform.
