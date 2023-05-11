In form, it is a visit by presidential candidate Sleiman Frangieh to Saudi ambassador to Beirut, Walid Bukhari.



In form, Frangieh ended the meeting by thanking the ambassador for his invitation to visit.



Frangieh described the meeting as friendly and excellent without mentioning any other details.



Although leaks indicate that the atmosphere is positive, the Saudi position still insists on completing the presidential entitlement as soon as possible. The kingdom does not interfere with names, as this is an internal matter. It is up to the political forces to meet to get the country out of the crisis.



While information was circulating about an upcoming visit by Bukhari to Bnachai, diplomatic sources told LBCI that there was no planned visit by the Saudi ambassador to Bnachai in the first place.



The day of ambassador Bukhari was characterized by his meeting with Frangieh and members of the National Moderation bloc.



The outcome of the meeting was that the Saudi position on the Lebanese presidency file remains the same.



Riyadh supports consensus among the Lebanese and does not veto anyone, including Frangieh. Still, it will judge the practice and respects Lebanese sovereignty.