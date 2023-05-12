Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12 | 14:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Frangieh&#39;s presidential hopes hang in the balance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance

The path to Baabda Presidential Palace seems uncertain for Frangieh regarding garnering external support and securing the necessary votes.

So far, Frangieh has only gathered 65 votes in his favor.

Frangieh's supporters comprise various factions, including:

- the Development and Liberation Bloc (15 votes)
- Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc (15 votes)
- their independent allies (8 votes)
- Independent National Bloc (4 votes)
- the Armenian parliamentary bloc (3 votes)
This makes a total of 45 votes.

This means that Frangieh needs an additional 20 votes to reach the required 65 votes.

The key to achieving this lies in winning over the opposition parties that reject Frangieh's election. The potential factions to target are:

- Strong Republic Bloc: 20 votes
- Strong Lebanon Bloc: 18 votes
- Democratic Gathering Bloc: 8 votes
- Tajadod Bloc: 4 votes
- Change MPs Bloc: 5 votes
- Kataeb Party Bloc: 4 votes
These collectively hold 59 votes.

However, all eyes are currently on the National Moderation Bloc, consisting of six MPs, which was visited by the Saudi ambassador on Thursday.

Sources within the bloc confirmed to LBCI that the bloc would not go against the Saudi will. They added that the bloc's stance remains undecided regarding whether they are with Frangieh or against him. However, they have agreed that the bloc's votes should be consolidated in one place and not distributed, according to the same sources.

The unavailability of the required 65 votes for Frangieh is one of the reasons why the Speaker of Parliament has not called for a session to elect the president.

Even if Frangieh's supporters could secure the quorum of 86 votes for such a session, it is currently unfeasible under the present circumstances.

Furthermore, the opposing party has yet to present a consensus candidate, and the divisions within the Parliament remain a key factor. Without internal consensus and external support, the conclusion is clear: The path to Baabda Presidential Palace remains distant for any potential president.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Frangieh

Lebanon

Lebanese

Presidential

Votes

President

LBCI Next
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-24

The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17

Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:10

Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:35

Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11

Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27

BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-13

Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app