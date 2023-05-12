News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12 | 14:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
The path to Baabda Presidential Palace seems uncertain for Frangieh regarding garnering external support and securing the necessary votes.
So far, Frangieh has only gathered 65 votes in his favor.
Frangieh's supporters comprise various factions, including:
-
the Development and Liberation Bloc (15 votes)
-
Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc (15 votes)
-
their independent allies (8 votes)
-
Independent National Bloc (4 votes)
-
the Armenian parliamentary bloc (3 votes)
This makes a total of 45 votes.
This means that Frangieh needs an additional 20 votes to reach the required 65 votes.
The key to achieving this lies in winning over the opposition parties that reject Frangieh's election. The potential factions to target are:
-
Strong Republic Bloc: 20 votes
-
Strong Lebanon Bloc: 18 votes
-
Democratic Gathering Bloc: 8 votes
-
Tajadod Bloc: 4 votes
-
Change MPs Bloc: 5 votes
-
Kataeb Party Bloc: 4 votes
These collectively hold 59 votes.
However, all eyes are currently on the National Moderation Bloc, consisting of six MPs, which was visited by the Saudi ambassador on Thursday.
Sources within the bloc confirmed to LBCI that the bloc would not go against the Saudi will. They added that the bloc's stance remains undecided regarding whether they are with Frangieh or against him. However, they have agreed that the bloc's votes should be consolidated in one place and not distributed, according to the same sources.
The unavailability of the required 65 votes for Frangieh is one of the reasons why the Speaker of Parliament has not called for a session to elect the president.
Even if Frangieh's supporters could secure the quorum of 86 votes for such a session, it is currently unfeasible under the present circumstances.
Furthermore, the opposing party has yet to present a consensus candidate, and the divisions within the Parliament remain a key factor. Without internal consensus and external support, the conclusion is clear: The path to Baabda Presidential Palace remains distant for any potential president.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Frangieh
Lebanon
Lebanese
Presidential
Votes
President
Next
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
Press Highlights
2023-04-24
The controversy surrounding Sleiman Frangieh's presidential candidacy in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-17
Frangieh says in favor of any presidential settlement in Lebanon interest
0
Press Highlights
02:10
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:10
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Saudi Arabia mediates conflict in Sudan, initiates path to peace
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-11
Frangieh's visit to Saudi ambassador and the Saudi position on Lebanese presidency: An overview
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
2023-05-06
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-27
BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate to 38,000 LBP
0
Variety
2023-04-13
Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge
Variety
2023-04-13
Apple leads charge as India’s smartphone exports double in record surge
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
MP Matta to LBCI: Seasonal dialogue does not lead to results
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:10
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
Press Highlights
02:10
Sanctions loom over obstruction of Lebanese presidential elections
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
3
Lebanon News
12:02
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
Lebanon News
12:02
Nasrallah: Netanyahu's calculations are unsuccessful
4
Press Highlights
03:48
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
Press Highlights
03:48
Here are Jumblatt's rules: On Frangieh and others alike
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:39
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
14:39
Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance
6
Middle East
04:29
Two dead as Israel strikes West Bank, Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets
Middle East
04:29
Two dead as Israel strikes West Bank, Gaza, Palestinians fire rockets
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
From freedom to restrictions: Lawyers' battle for freedom of expression
8
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Lebanon News
08:36
Supreme Islamic Council addresses the urgency to elect a president
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store