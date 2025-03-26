Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication

News Bulletin Reports
26-03-2025 | 14:06
High views
Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon&#39;s Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication
2min
Pre-crisis levels: Lebanon's Social Security resumes higher coverage for healthcare and medication

 Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Lebanon's National Social Security Fund (NSSF) is set to gradually restore its pre-crisis coverage for medical treatments and medications, marking a significant step toward easing the financial burden on insured citizens.  

The Labor Ministry, in coordination with the NSSF and the Syndicate of Hospitals, has signed off on new tariff rates. 

Starting next week, the NSSF will increase its coverage from the current 20% of medical and pharmaceutical expenses— a rate in place since 2019— to a maximum of 90%, depending on the case. 

However, medical supplies remain excluded from this adjustment for now.  

For medications, the NSSF's contribution will be higher for lower-cost drugs, with coverage ranging between 80% and 90% of their price. Citizens can check the official NSSF website for a detailed list of medication prices and the corresponding reimbursement rates.  

In terms of hospital payments, an agreement has been reached to implement fast-track advances covering 60% to 80% of accumulated bills, amounting to LBP 300 billion from 2011 to 2023.  

Additionally, efforts are underway to introduce a plan that allows companies, employers, and insured individuals to pay their contributions through financial institutions or banks, facilitating smoother transactions and ensuring sustainable funding for the system.

