The Syrian seat at the Arab League has been empty since 2011, but this scene is now a thing of the past.



In 2023, the picture has changed as Rania Ahmed, the Assistant Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade for International Affairs, sits on the chair alongside other Arab delegations during the preparatory meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council for the Arab Summit.



The scene of Syria's return to the meetings of the Arab League can be summarized as follows: Syria returns with strength.



In form, the Syrian delegation that arrived in Jeddah included in addition to the Assistant Minister of Economy, Dr. Riyad Abbas, the Director of Arab Affairs, Dr. Anas Al-Baqai, and from the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Counselor Ehsan Raman, as well as a large media delegation to cover the preparatory meetings for the Arab Summit.



As for content, Syria brings essential political and economic files to the summit meetings, including the refugee crisis and reconstruction efforts.



Syria benefited from its return as head of the Syrian delegation Rania Ahmad invited Arab companies and investors to establish projects in Syria based on mutual interests.



The refugee issue was also discussed in the meeting, and Ahmad emphasized that the Syrian government is paying great attention to the return of those displaced by the war.



One of the critical pillars necessary to encourage their return is to secure sources of livelihood for them, which requires revitalizing economic activity through establishing projects in vital sectors and reconstruction projects.



Today is the first day of the preparatory meetings for the Arab Summit, which will continue in the coming days at the level of permanent delegates and senior officials, paving the way for a meeting of Arab foreign ministers, including Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mekdad, and then a meeting at the level of Arab heads of state.



Will the Syrian President attend the Arab Summit? And what about the US sanctions imposed on Syria, which prohibit any financial or economic support to Syria? Will Arabs succeed in reopening economic relations in the face of those sanctions?







