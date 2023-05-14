​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-14 | 10:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
​Syria&#39;s return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

The Syrian seat at the Arab League has been empty since 2011, but this scene is now a thing of the past.

In 2023, the picture has changed as Rania Ahmed, the Assistant Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade for International Affairs, sits on the chair alongside other Arab delegations during the preparatory meeting of the Arab Economic and Social Council for the Arab Summit.

The scene of Syria's return to the meetings of the Arab League can be summarized as follows: Syria returns with strength.

In form, the Syrian delegation that arrived in Jeddah included in addition to the Assistant Minister of Economy, Dr. Riyad Abbas, the Director of Arab Affairs, Dr. Anas Al-Baqai, and from the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Counselor Ehsan Raman, as well as a large media delegation to cover the preparatory meetings for the Arab Summit.

As for content, Syria brings essential political and economic files to the summit meetings, including the refugee crisis and reconstruction efforts.

Syria benefited from its return as head of the Syrian delegation Rania Ahmad invited Arab companies and investors to establish projects in Syria based on mutual interests.

The refugee issue was also discussed in the meeting, and Ahmad emphasized that the Syrian government is paying great attention to the return of those displaced by the war.

One of the critical pillars necessary to encourage their return is to secure sources of livelihood for them, which requires revitalizing economic activity through establishing projects in vital sectors and reconstruction projects.

Today is the first day of the preparatory meetings for the Arab Summit, which will continue in the coming days at the level of permanent delegates and senior officials, paving the way for a meeting of Arab foreign ministers, including Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister Faisal Mekdad, and then a meeting at the level of Arab heads of state.

Will the Syrian President attend the Arab Summit? And what about the US sanctions imposed on Syria, which prohibit any financial or economic support to Syria? Will Arabs succeed in reopening economic relations in the face of those sanctions?



News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

ٍSyria

Arab League

Diplomacy

Economy

LBCI Next
Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?
In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-13

Head of Russia's crime agency suggests nationalizing key parts of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13

Syria's potential return to Arab League faces opposition from the United States

LBCI
World
2023-05-12

UK economy grows 0.1 percent in first quarter of 2023 despite March drop

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-11

Iranian Economy Minister visits Saudi Arabia for bilateral meetings

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-13

In pursuit of growth: Saudi Arabia, US, UAE, and India consider groundbreaking railway project

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-19

North Korea fires intercontinental ballistic missile into Japan's territory

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-20

Cabinet implements "mini Capital Control" to regulate bank transfers and withdrawals

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Khawaja to LBCI: The other 'team' agreed not to support Frangieh, but did not agree on an alternative name

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:44

Turkey's 2023 elections: A shift in tides?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:21

Decisive elections in Turkey: Erdogan vs. Kilicdaroglu

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

​Syria's return to the Arab League: A new era of diplomacy and economic cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:07

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

Al-Rahi calls on officials to conduct negotiations with Syria, international community for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
Middle East
12:36

Erdogan has intial lead in Turkey election but gap expected to narrow

LBCI
Middle East
02:00

Syria’s main insurgent group seeks to move away from al-Qaida past, get off Western terrorism lists

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app