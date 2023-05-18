A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

2023-05-18 | 13:36
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah
A controversial presence: Syrian president to join Arab League Summit in Jeddah

The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will gather the Arab heads of state for the summit-level meeting of the Arab League Council on Friday.

Thursday was designated for the arrival of the presidents, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi being the first to arrive, followed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Before he departs for Jeddah, President Sisi confirmed through a spokesperson from the Egyptian Presidency that his participation in the Arab Summit comes as part of Egypt's constant commitment to strengthening and developing ties with its Arab brethren and to continue its role in enhancing collective action efforts and uniting the Arab people's interests.

According to LBCI, the arrival of world leaders will be completed on Friday, as the plane of Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani and Jordanian King Abdullah is expected to land.

However, the question remains whether Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will attend, especially with the presence of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

According to the Qatari News Agency, Amir Tamim will lead the Qatari delegation at this Summit, indicating the depth of Saudi-Qatari relations.

Once the attendance is complete, attention will also be directed towards the agenda. The preparations for the 32nd Arab Summit have been completed, and it is expected to be exceptional and historic.
 

