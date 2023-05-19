American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country

For generations, Lebanese have traveled abroad and become active members of their new societies, always striving to stand by Lebanon.



In the United States, specifically in the capital, Washington DC, it is impossible not to mention Lebanon without talking about the role of the American Task Force for Lebanon (ATFL), established by Lebanese individuals who now play a crucial role in shaping US policy towards Lebanon.



With the presence of representatives from the US administration and active Lebanese in the US, Ambassador Ed Gabriel emphasized during the organization's annual dinner that it is time for support to be decentralized and directed directly to the people in villages and regions to improve their lives, especially in light of the political class's shortcomings.



"We hope that we can start to work directly with the Lebanese people and empower local communities, its solar projects, water treatment projects, help them with their education needs, health services, economic development but go to the villages. We cannot wait for these other guys; the political class doesn't seem to have the willpower," Gabriel said.



As a confirmation of the depth of US support for Lebanon and the ATFL, the US Department of State sent a message praising the role of the Lebanese diaspora.



"The US will continue to push Lebanese officials to elect a president, form a government and implement reforms to put Lebanon back on the path to recovery and stability," Under Secretary for Political Affairs Ambassador Victoria Nuland said.



The annual dinner also honored Lebanese and people of Lebanese origin who have excelled in various fields and remained committed to Lebanon.



Garret Graves, a Louisiana state representative of Lebanese origin, received the distinguished Philip Habib Award for Distinguished Public Service.



Furthermore, the duo Ghassan and Manal Saab were awarded the Issam Fares Award for International Leadership for their continuous support of Lebanon.



"We are all here tonight to work and bring all efforts together as much as possible to contribute and help Lebanon in its darkest years and darkest days," Manal Saab said.



The Founder's Award, named after Peter Tanous, was presented to Dr. Joseph Aoun, President of Northeastern University, one of the leading American universities.



Dr. Aoun said that the Lebanese diaspora, especially the diaspora in the United States, [should focus] on AI and launch and help AI in universities and entrepreneurship.



In addition, the dancing group Mayyas, which amazed the world and won America's Got Talent, received an award.



The annual dinner reaffirmed that the ATFL remains alongside Lebanon, with continuous support from the US administration.



Lebanese people abroad are now playing a significant role in shaping policies towards Lebanon, and every Lebanese, wherever they may be, can succeed in supporting their community and Lebanon as a whole.