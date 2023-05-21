Saudi Arabia has turned a dream into a reality as it reaches for the stars, breaking the boundaries of its earthly confines.



Following in the footsteps of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni are set to embark on a scientific mission to the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone for the kingdom.



The mission is scheduled to launch in the early hours of Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.



However, the total duration of the mission is expected to span 12 days, during which the Saudi team will conduct 14 scientific experiments in health and industry.



Furthermore, these experiments will focus on various aspects, including brain function, the digestive system, and immune cells, aiming to gain a better understanding of human health in space.



Moreover, the kingdom's ambitious venture aims to explore industrial experiments that could contribute to developing innovative methods for generating artificial rain in the space environment.



This endeavor underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge and fostering advancements in research and innovation, in line with its Vision 2030.



This scientific journey represents a historic event for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of a new era in space exploration. It serves as a testament to the saying, "When there's a will, there's a way," reaffirming Saudi Arabia's determination to conquer new frontiers and expand its presence in space.



Moreover, the journey to space embodies Saudi Arabia's relentless pursuit of innovation and its aspirations to become a key player in the global scientific community. By venturing into the cosmos, the kingdom takes a giant leap toward realizing its ambitions and solidifies its position as a nation at the forefront of scientific exploration and discovery.