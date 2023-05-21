Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-21 | 10:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Saudi Arabia&#39;s journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement

Saudi Arabia has turned a dream into a reality as it reaches for the stars, breaking the boundaries of its earthly confines.

Following in the footsteps of Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali al-Qarni are set to embark on a scientific mission to the International Space Station, marking a significant milestone for the kingdom.

The mission is scheduled to launch in the early hours of Sunday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.

However, the total duration of the mission is expected to span 12 days, during which the Saudi team will conduct 14 scientific experiments in health and industry.

Furthermore, these experiments will focus on various aspects, including brain function, the digestive system, and immune cells, aiming to gain a better understanding of human health in space.

Moreover, the kingdom's ambitious venture aims to explore industrial experiments that could contribute to developing innovative methods for generating artificial rain in the space environment.

This endeavor underscores Saudi Arabia's commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific knowledge and fostering advancements in research and innovation, in line with its Vision 2030.

This scientific journey represents a historic event for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, marking the beginning of a new era in space exploration. It serves as a testament to the saying, "When there's a will, there's a way," reaffirming Saudi Arabia's determination to conquer new frontiers and expand its presence in space.

Moreover, the journey to space embodies Saudi Arabia's relentless pursuit of innovation and its aspirations to become a key player in the global scientific community. By venturing into the cosmos, the kingdom takes a giant leap toward realizing its ambitions and solidifies its position as a nation at the forefront of scientific exploration and discovery.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Saudi

Journey

Space

Cosmos

Astronauts

Scientific

Advancement

Mission

NASA

International Space Station

LBCI Next
Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls
Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-03

NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Syria's Assad arrives to Saudi Arabia for Arab league summit

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-18

Saudi Arabia's Aramco names presidents for upstream and downstream business

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-18

Saudi Arabia's changing stance: A boost for Sleiman Frangieh's candidacy

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-20

Prescription plight: Soaring prices, illicit trade, and unapproved medications in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19

American Task Force for Lebanon renews commitment to serving country

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-16

Truckers and subsidies rev up interest in fuel cell vehicles

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-16

Kevin Systrom explains why Artifact wants to treat writers like the creators they are

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Telehealth startup Cerebral shared millions of patients’ data with advertisers

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Ferrari says ransomware attack exposed customers’ personal data

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:00

Gebran Bassil and the French proposal for Central Bank Governor selection

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:53

Tourism Minister calls for responsible behavior and cultural respect on Sidon beach

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

MP Mark Daou stands for constitutional rights in public places

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:43

Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:57

Saudi Arabia's journey to space: Historic leap toward scientific advancement

LBCI
Middle East
05:49

Iran says 'terrorist' group linked to Israel has been arrested - Nour News

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Minister Amin Salam highlights GCC's vital role in supporting Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More