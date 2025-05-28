EU sanctions Syrian militia groups over deadly March violence

World News
28-05-2025 | 11:31
EU sanctions Syrian militia groups over deadly March violence

The EU sanctioned Wednesday three militia groups and two of their leaders for serious human rights abuses over their alleged involvement in deadly ethnic violence in March, an official document showed.

The Sultan Sulaiman Shah Brigade, the Hamza Division, and the Sultan Murad Division, as well as the heads of the first two groups, were added to Brussels' sanction list for their "part in the violence in the coastal region of Syria, targeting civilians and especially the Alawite community," the EU's official journal read.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

EU

Sanctions

Human Rights

Violence

