News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Thawrat AlFalahin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-23 | 12:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
Lebanon's imminent placement on the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) Grey List, a group specialized in setting international standards for combating money laundering and terrorism financing, has sparked concerns over the country's effectiveness in these areas and the need for enhanced oversight from international institutions.
The decision to include Lebanon on the Grey List is expected to be made soon, according to financial and banking sources.
But what does this mean for the country?
First, this decision primarily affects banking transactions and not money transfers through remittance companies. Any import, export, or money transfer conducted through local banks will experience significantly longer processing times, as correspondent banks abroad will subject these transactions to heightened scrutiny and verification of their source of funds.
Furthermore, these correspondent banks may reconsider their dealings with Lebanon, especially when the level of engagement with foreign banks has already diminished due to the ongoing crisis.
Moreover, if international intervention fails to rescue Lebanese banks, the country could face complete isolation from the global financial system, making it extremely difficult to import even the most basic goods.
What are the reasons behind Lebanon's potential isolation?
1. The significant growth of the cash-based economy, which now constitutes nearly half of Lebanon's economy, according to the World Bank, poses challenges in regulating money laundering operations.
2. The financial state and failure of Lebanese banks.
3. Ineffectiveness of Lebanon's anti-money laundering system.
4. The most critical factor: International judicial decisions, particularly concerning the Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, implicating him in money laundering activities.
Will Lebanon be completely isolated from the world?
If Lebanon is placed on the Grey List, it must take immediate action to rectify its situation. A new evaluation is conducted every six months.
However, failing to address the issues at hand could result in Lebanon's classification being downgraded to the Black List, which currently includes only three countries: Iran, North Korea, and Myanmar.
The country must urgently implement comprehensive measures to strengthen its financial systems, enhance anti-money laundering capabilities, and restore international confidence.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Lebanese
FATF
Grey List
BDL
Next
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
World
2023-05-01
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
2023-05-01
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
2023-04-30
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Saudi astronauts soar to new heights: A historic journey into space
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Lebanese Central Bank Governor Salameh faces international arrest warrant
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-22
Depositors pay the price: Examining losses amid Lebanon's loan repayment chaos
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
0
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16
A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP
0
Variety
2023-05-02
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Variety
2023-05-02
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
Lebanon News
03:36
Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog
2
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
Lebanon News
06:07
Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source
3
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
03:01
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
News Bulletin Reports
09:52
Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday
6
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
Lebanon News
09:01
Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief
7
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
Lebanon News
09:10
European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences
8
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
10:27
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More