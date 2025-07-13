Russia and China discuss Ukraine war and ties with the United States

13-07-2025 | 12:03
Russia and China discuss Ukraine war and ties with the United States
Russia and China discuss Ukraine war and ties with the United States

Russia and China's foreign ministers on Sunday discussed their relations with the United States and the prospects for ending the war in Ukraine, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

President Vladimir Putin's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in Beijing on Sunday. Lavrov is due to attend a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's (SCO) foreign ministers in China.

"The parties also discussed relations with the United States and prospects for resolving the Ukrainian crisis," the foreign ministry said.

"The importance of strengthening close coordination between the two countries in the international arena, including in the United Nations and its Security Council, the SCO, BRICS, the G20 and APEC, was emphasized," the ministry said.



Reuters
 

World News

Russia

China

Ukraine

War

Ties

United States

North Korean leader Kim reaffirms support for Russia in Ukraine conflict: KCNA
Mixed signals from US envoy Tom Barrack: Lebanon-Israel mediation stirs politics; Hezbollah 'pushes back'
