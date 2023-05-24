Locked doors and legal battles: Riad Salameh's day in court

News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-24 | 10:24
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Locked doors and legal battles: Riad Salameh&#39;s day in court
2min
Locked doors and legal battles: Riad Salameh's day in court

An hour before the arrival of Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, the entrance to the Public Prosecution was closed. 

Journalists were kept several meters away, and security personnel surrounded the underground parking of the Palace of Justice.

After completing the security procedures, the governor arrived and took the elevator to the fourth floor. 

Afterward, the elevator was locked.

At precisely 3 o'clock, the governor appeared without legal representation before the Public Prosecutor, Judge Imad Qabalan.

In the session that lasted an hour and 20 minutes, he was asked if he agreed with the content of the French arrest warrant issued against him. 
 
Salameh answered by denying all accusations made against him.

he was also asked if he would he repeat his statements made before the French judicial delegation
 
Salameh insisted on standing by all of his statements, affirming that he provided the French authorities with all the information he possesses. He confirmed that he was wealthy before assuming his position as governor and owned properties, with a monthly salary amounting to $150,000.
 
When asked about his demands, he demanded not to be handed over by the Lebanese court to the French judiciary and to be put in trial in lebanon.
Judge Qabalan confiscated the French and Lebanese passports of the governor and left them pending investigation until the French file is reviewed.

As a result, the Discriminatory Public Prosecution decided to request the recovery file of Salameh from the French judiciary through the International Communication Division of the Internal Security Forces.

Once the file is received from France, the Discriminatory Public Prosecution will schedule a new session for Salameh to listen to him if the allegations against him are found to be serious.

What about international procedures?

Salameh's lawyers filed an appeal in Paris to recover the French arrest warrant. 
As for the German consul in Beirut, he orally informed the Discriminatory Public Prosecutor on Wednesday morning about the German arrest warrant against Salameh.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Salameh

Lebanon

France

BDL

