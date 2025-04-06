News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Over 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks, Trump adviser says
World News
06-04-2025 | 11:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Over 50 countries have contacted White House to start trade talks, Trump adviser says
More than 50 countries have reached out to the White House to begin trade talks, a top economic adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday as U.S. officials sought to defend sweeping new tariffs that have unleashed global turmoil.
During an interview on ABC News' 'This Week,' U.S. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett denied that the tariffs were part of a strategy by Trump to crash financial markets to pressure the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.
He said there were would be no "political coercion" of the central bank. In a Truth Social post on Friday, Trump shared a video that suggested his tariffs aimed to hammer the stock market on purpose in a bid to force lower interest rates.
In a separate interview on NBC News's Meet the Press, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed the stock market drop and said there was "no reason" to anticipate a recession based on the tariffs.
Trump jolted economies around the world after he announced broad tariffs on U.S. imports on Wednesday, triggering retaliatory levies from China and sparking fears of a globe trade war and recession.
On Sunday morning talk shows, top Trump officials sought to portray the tariffs as a savvy repositioning of the U.S. in the global trade order and the economic disruptions as a short-term fallout.
Reuters
World News
United States
White House
Donald Trump
Tariffs
Next
UK Foreign Secretary says Israel is detaining two British MPs
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-02-27
Trump says US, Britain to have 'very good' trade deal
World News
2025-02-27
Trump says US, Britain to have 'very good' trade deal
0
World News
2025-03-12
Trump's envoy going to Moscow this week, the White House says
World News
2025-03-12
Trump's envoy going to Moscow this week, the White House says
0
World News
2025-02-25
Elon Musk to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday: White House says
World News
2025-02-25
Elon Musk to attend Trump's first cabinet meeting Wednesday: White House says
0
World News
2025-02-12
White House says judges 'abusing power' to block Trump cuts
World News
2025-02-12
White House says judges 'abusing power' to block Trump cuts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Gold vs. silver: A closer look at the market's future
0
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
0
World News
11:56
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
World News
11:56
Macron calls for 'strong action' if Russia continues to 'refuse peace'
0
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
World News
11:43
'You steal, you pay,' Macron's party head says of Le Pen
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08
Lebanese Ministers share their visions for reform and development in recent statements to LBCI
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-21
Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-30
US Envoy Morgan Ortagus to visit Lebanon: Discussions center on Israeli withdrawal and Hezbollah captives
0
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
World News
12:27
France, Algeria agree to resume cooperation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
13:43
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
2
Lebanon News
05:54
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike
Lebanon News
05:54
Israel targets alleged Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon airstrike
3
Lebanon News
03:40
Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
Lebanon News
03:40
Environment Minister highlights Beirut's alarming pollution levels in wake of emergency meeting on generators
4
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
Lebanon News
05:25
Israeli drone strike targets land excavator between Zibqin and Chaaitiyeh; several wounded
5
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
Lebanon News
05:52
Lebanese officials discuss reform progress with US Envoy Morgan Ortagus ahead of IMF meetings
6
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)
Lebanon News
05:12
Lebanese Air Force Cessna aircraft spotted over southern towns (Video)
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Reforms and state control over weapons: Key focuses of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Lebanon visit — details
8
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese Army dismantles Israeli-made roadblocks and explosives in South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More