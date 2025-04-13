Italy PM Meloni slams 'cowardly Russian attack' on Ukraine's Sumy

13-04-2025 | 10:21
Italy PM Meloni slams 'cowardly Russian attack' on Ukraine's Sumy

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday condemned a "cowardly" Russian strike that killed at least 32 people in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, according to Kyiv.

"On this holy day of Palm Sunday, a new horrible and cowardly Russian attack took place in Sumy, once again leaving innocent civilian victims, including, unfortunately, children," Meloni wrote on Whatsapp. "I firmly condemn this unacceptable violence, which goes against all real engagement in favor of peace."

AFP

