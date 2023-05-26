From Walid Jumblatt to Taymour Jumblatt, politics, decisions, stances, and obligations are shifting.



The first of these obligations is the election of a new president. The Democratic Gathering Bloc, supported by the Progressive Socialist Party and its leader, has always been pivotal in this matter and other obligations.



Today, after Walid Jumblatt's resignation from the party's leadership, all eyes will be on Taymour and how he will deal with this obligation as the head of the bloc and the party's leader.



While Jumblatt is known for his political expertise and ability to maneuver when needed, Taymour, as some know him, is decisive, even firm, in his positions.



His latest declaration on April 1, when he specified the qualities required for the president and the necessity of a consensus-building figure who poses no challenge to anyone, exemplifies his stance.



Taymour's stance implies an expansion in the number of opponents and the collapse of the dual reliance of Amal and Hezbollah on the votes of the Democratic Gathering Bloc to secure Sleiman Frangieh's arrival in Baabda.



However, if the calculations of the Amal-Hezbollah duo point to securing 59 votes for Frangieh, including the eight votes from the Democratic Gathering Bloc, the number will decrease to 51 votes without them.



This includes 15 votes from the Development and Liberation Bloc, 15 votes from the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, and eight votes from the independent allies of the Amal-Hezbollah duo, along with six votes from the Moderation Bloc, four votes from the Independent National Bloc composed of MPs Farid Khazen, William Tawk, Michel Murr, and Tony Frangieh, and three potential votes from the Armenian Bloc.



In Jumblatt's withdrawal from the political scene, there are several messages, the most prominent of which is that the Hezbollah-Amal duo can no longer rely on the personal connections with Walid Jumblatt, further complicating the path to Baabda for Sleiman Frangieh.