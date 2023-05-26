Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars

Syrian refugees in Lebanon have begun receiving aid in dollars instead of the local currency. The UNHCR initiated this measure two days ago, on Wednesday, despite objections from the Social Affairs Minister.



Previously, around 230,000 Syrian families, totaling approximately 1.5 million displaced individuals, received aid amounting to LBP 2.5 million per family and LBP 1.1 million per person (up to 5 individuals).



However, due to the depreciation of the Lebanese lira and its conversion rate to the dollar, the UNHCR requested an increase in the aid amount starting in March.



The UNHCR insisted on providing $40 per family and $20 per individual, equivalent to $140 per family. Despite negotiations between the ministry and the UNHCR since March, the Social Affairs Minister rejected this proposal, and to his surprise, the measure was implemented nonetheless.



On Friday, the Social Affairs Minister met with the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, who later headed to the Grand Serail to meet with the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.



Riza expressed his willingness to collaborate with the UNHCR and the World Food Program (WFP) to develop a constructive formula for advancing the aid issue to Syrian refugees, aligning with the expectations of the Prime Minister and the Lebanese government.



According to LBCI’s sources, Minister Hajjar asked Riza to reconsider the dollar issue.



On another note, despite urgent requests from the Social Affairs Ministry to the UNHCR, the latter has not yet provided the ministry with the data of the displaced individuals. Ministry sources state they have noticed unreasonable demands in exchange for data sharing.



With three weeks remaining until the Brussels conference to gather financial aid for the refugees and the countries hosting them, Minister Hajjar has not yet been invited to participate.