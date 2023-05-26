News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-26 | 11:05
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
Syrian refugees in Lebanon have begun receiving aid in dollars instead of the local currency. The UNHCR initiated this measure two days ago, on Wednesday, despite objections from the Social Affairs Minister.
Previously, around 230,000 Syrian families, totaling approximately 1.5 million displaced individuals, received aid amounting to LBP 2.5 million per family and LBP 1.1 million per person (up to 5 individuals).
However, due to the depreciation of the Lebanese lira and its conversion rate to the dollar, the UNHCR requested an increase in the aid amount starting in March.
The UNHCR insisted on providing $40 per family and $20 per individual, equivalent to $140 per family. Despite negotiations between the ministry and the UNHCR since March, the Social Affairs Minister rejected this proposal, and to his surprise, the measure was implemented nonetheless.
On Friday, the Social Affairs Minister met with the UN Humanitarian Coordinator, Imran Riza, who later headed to the Grand Serail to meet with the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.
Riza expressed his willingness to collaborate with the UNHCR and the World Food Program (WFP) to develop a constructive formula for advancing the aid issue to Syrian refugees, aligning with the expectations of the Prime Minister and the Lebanese government.
According to LBCI’s sources, Minister Hajjar asked Riza to reconsider the dollar issue.
On another note, despite urgent requests from the Social Affairs Ministry to the UNHCR, the latter has not yet provided the ministry with the data of the displaced individuals. Ministry sources state they have noticed unreasonable demands in exchange for data sharing.
With three weeks remaining until the Brussels conference to gather financial aid for the refugees and the countries hosting them, Minister Hajjar has not yet been invited to participate.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Controversy
Conversion
Syrian
Refugees
Lebanon
Receive
Aid
Dollars
Syria
USD
LBP
Next
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
0
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
0
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Mikati meets Imran Riza, discuss aid for Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
News Bulletin Reports
09:45
A new era in Lebanese politics: Taymour Jumblatt's leadership challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Financial wake-up call: Has Lebanon officially been placed on the gray list?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-25
Navigating the Syrian file: Arab leadership in focus
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-01-06
Samsung's quarterly profit plunges to 8-year low on demand slump
Variety
2023-01-06
Samsung's quarterly profit plunges to 8-year low on demand slump
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
0
Variety
2022-12-12
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
Variety
2022-12-12
Three Lebanese female singers among 2022's most listened artists in the world
0
World
2023-05-03
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
World
2023-05-03
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
4
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
6
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
7
Middle East
14:41
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
Middle East
14:41
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More