Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30 | 12:18
High views
Share
Share
2
min
More details about the abduction of Saudi citizen in Lebanon
In a shocking incident on Saturday night, Saudi citizen Mushari Al-Mutairi spent his evening at a restaurant in the Biel area.
However, on the way back to his home in Aramoun, masked men intercepted his vehicle and abducted him. Subsequently, they transferred him to another car, swiftly transporting him to the border region between Lebanon and Syria, near the town of Al-Qasr, along with his vehicle.
Security forces took action as soon as contact with Al-Mutairi was lost.
Furthermore, the military intelligence conducted a comprehensive survey of the cameras in and around the restaurant where he had spent the evening and his phone communications.
They also managed to identify some individuals who had either spent time with him or had been in contact with him that night.
Additionally, they intensified the efforts and arrested nine individuals between Mount Lebanon and Bekaa.
These detainees were subjected to hours of relentless questioning to extract any detail related to the kidnapping operation.
Meanwhile, the kidnappers initiated communication with Al-Mutairi's employer, Saudi Arabian Airlines, and others to demand a hefty ransom.
Moreover, with the interrogation of the detainees and the technical survey completed, the Directorate of General Security, along with special forces and helicopters, launched raids in Sharawneh neighborhood and other Bekaa Valley locations to locate the abductee.
They aimed to tighten the noose around the kidnappers, led by Moussa Ali and Wajih Jaafar, resulting in the arrest of several individuals.
Swiftly and with a remarkable operation at the intersecting Lebanese-Syrian border, a special force from the Directorate of General Security managed to rescue Al-Mutairi. They transported him to their headquarters in Hermel, where they listened to his testimony regarding the harrowing events since his abduction.
While not all the detainees are necessarily directly involved in the operation, their arrests were made to gather every piece of information related to the kidnapping. However, three of them are directly implicated in the operation. But the mastermind behind the abduction is believed to be in Syria, like many other leaders of kidnapping, theft, and robbery gangs.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East
Saudi
Saudi Arabia
Lebanon
Lebanese
Army
Abduction
Kidnapping
