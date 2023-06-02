News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Highlight
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
30
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-02 | 11:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Temporary relief: US debt limit suspended until 2025
The United States government has been spending more than it earns for many years, leading to an increasing deficit year after year. It is similar to an individual who uses a credit card for purchases and does not pay off the entire balance every month. As a result, the debt accumulates and doubles over time.
This is the situation the US government has found itself in, with spending exceeding its revenues, resulting in a deficit of $31.4 trillion by the end of May.
However, the United States is in a different position from other countries because it owns and prints the dollar, the global reserve currency. This allows it to bear debt at a cheaper cost compared to other nations.
The United States came close to defaulting on its debt for the first time in its history, which would have threatened the US economy with recession and caused turmoil in the markets.
On Friday, the US Congress, after arduous negotiations, approved raising the debt ceiling. The vote resulted in a majority of 63 votes in favor and 36 against the draft law, which the House of Representatives previously passed on Wednesday after months of partisan disputes between Democrats and Republicans.
Nonetheless, this agreement resulted from intense negotiations between President Biden and the Republican camp that lasted for weeks.
In his initial comment, Biden stated that the House of Representatives took a crucial step forward to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt for the first time in history, emphasizing that the only way to move forward is through a settlement between the Democratic and Republican parties.
The US Treasury Department had warned that it would not be able to meet all of its payments on June 5 if Congress failed to act by that time.
Nearly ten amendments were rejected by members of the Senate before the final vote to send the bill to Biden for signing before the deadline on Monday. According to this legislation, the allowed loan limit will be suspended until January 1, 2025.
World
News Bulletin Reports
Temporary
Relief
US
Debt
Ceiling
Limit
Suspended
Biden
Next
The moment of truth: Opposition prepares for the official presidential candidate announcement
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-28
Biden, McCarthy reach tentative US debt ceiling deal
World
2023-05-28
Biden, McCarthy reach tentative US debt ceiling deal
0
World
2023-05-26
Biden, McCarthy appear near two-year deal on US debt ceiling as default looms
World
2023-05-26
Biden, McCarthy appear near two-year deal on US debt ceiling as default looms
0
World
2023-05-22
Could Biden use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling?
World
2023-05-22
Could Biden use the 14th Amendment to raise the debt ceiling?
0
World
2023-05-19
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
World
2023-05-19
Biden's team reports 'progress' in US debt ceiling talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
The moment of truth: Opposition prepares for the official presidential candidate announcement
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
The moment of truth: Opposition prepares for the official presidential candidate announcement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Exploring the consequences of electing a president regardless of sectarian affiliations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-01
Jihad Azour gains momentum in parliamentary race: A clash of numbers and uncertainties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
World
14:17
Greek conservative leader gets COVID weeks before elections
0
Sports
2023-05-16
Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past
Sports
2023-05-16
Denver Nuggets focused on vanquishing LeBron James and Lakers, not ghosts of the past
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
Lebanon News
2023-04-25
Raja Salameh fails to attend the hearing before European judicial delegation
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
Press Highlights
01:05
Jihad Azour's presidential campaign: Expanding parliamentary support
2
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
Press Highlights
23:58
Maronite Patriarch's visit sparks political maneuvers for Presidential candidacy
3
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
Lebanon Economy
03:01
Lebanon's Environment Minister reveals quarry sector's dues to treasury amount $ 2.4 billion
4
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
Lebanon News
08:32
The European Observatory affirms French judiciary's role in seized fund recovery in Riad Salameh's file
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
Lebanon News
10:24
Lebanon and Kuwait discuss bilateral cooperation and economic relations
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Lebanon at risk of Gray listing: FATF report highlights financial weaknesses
7
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
Middle East
09:37
Three more Europeans exchanged for Iran's Assadi in prisoner swap
8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Lebanon Economy
04:35
93,000 families set to receive aid starting June 8
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More