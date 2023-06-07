TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07 | 07:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

TotalEnergies is expediting the drilling process in Bloc 9, which was not expected to occur between late September and October but is now possible between late August and September.

Regarding TotalEnergies, it has been revealed that the well being drilled by Transocean Barents in the North Sea, the rig that will be brought to Lebanon, has shown no commercial discoveries.

Therefore, the rig will be able to leave the site early and head to Norway for maintenance.

Once the maintenance is completed, it will sail towards the drilling location in Bloc 9, a journey that will take five weeks.

Information suggests that there is an effort to supply the rig with equipment and technical preparations during its maintenance in Norway, which may be necessary for drilling in Lebanese waters.

This allows the rig to proceed directly to Bloc 9 without stopping off Beirut to acquire these equipment and technologies.

To obtain quick results from the anticipated drilling operation, TotalEnergies is reportedly willing to increase the cost to provide the rig with technologies that provide early information during the drilling process about what the well in Bloc 9 may contain.

This process is known as testing and it could potentially save time for TotalEnergies and even lead to the drilling of a second well.





Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

TotalEnergies

Lebanon

Oil

Drilling

LBCI Next
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-26

Climate protesters dog oil major TotalEnergies’ shareholder meeting in Paris

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-10

Lebanon's Bloc 9: Drilling operations set to begin with priority to local companies and employment

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-10

Lebanon's olive oil shines again on the global map with three international awards

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:24

Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:22

Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:28

Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:36

Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:52

Mikati assigns Bou Habib to represent Lebanon at Brussels conference for Syrian refugees

LBCI
World
02:38

Tens of thousands at risk from flooding after Ukraine dam collapse

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More