TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

TotalEnergies is expediting the drilling process in Bloc 9, which was not expected to occur between late September and October but is now possible between late August and September.



Regarding TotalEnergies, it has been revealed that the well being drilled by Transocean Barents in the North Sea, the rig that will be brought to Lebanon, has shown no commercial discoveries.



Therefore, the rig will be able to leave the site early and head to Norway for maintenance.



Once the maintenance is completed, it will sail towards the drilling location in Bloc 9, a journey that will take five weeks.



Information suggests that there is an effort to supply the rig with equipment and technical preparations during its maintenance in Norway, which may be necessary for drilling in Lebanese waters.



This allows the rig to proceed directly to Bloc 9 without stopping off Beirut to acquire these equipment and technologies.



To obtain quick results from the anticipated drilling operation, TotalEnergies is reportedly willing to increase the cost to provide the rig with technologies that provide early information during the drilling process about what the well in Bloc 9 may contain.



This process is known as testing and it could potentially save time for TotalEnergies and even lead to the drilling of a second well.











