News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07 | 08:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar
A wave of agreements is spreading worldwide in recent times, aiming to avoid dealing in dollars:
The BRICS countries (Russia, China, Brazil, India, and South Africa) seek to issue a new shared currency.
The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand) have agreed to enhance the use of their national currencies among themselves.
Brazil and China have struck a deal for mutual trade using their local currencies.
South Korea and Indonesia have made similar moves.
An agreement to increase the use of the Indian rupee in trade between India and Malaysia.
Pakistan aims to pay for Russian oil in Chinese Yuan.
Preliminary discussions between the United Arab Emirates and India to use the rupee in non-oil trade.
China imports liquefied natural gas from the UAE using the Chinese Yuan.
What is the driving force behind these rapid movements?
While China, the world's second-largest economy, plays a significant role in the war against the dollar to elevate the Yuan's position in the global financial system, there are agreements in which Beijing is not involved.
The primary motivation behind this trend is to counter the United States weaponization of the dollar by using it in their foreign policies and punishing their opponents with sanctions and for example, imposing US sanctions on Moscow, freezing hundreds of billions of its reserves, and excluding it from the global banking system. Similar sanctions have targeted Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and Libya.
Is the dominance of the dollar at risk?
A significant part of the war on the dollar is indeed led by China, the world's second-largest economy, pursuing a more substantial role for the Yuan in the global financial system. However, there are agreements in which Beijing is not involved.
The primary motivation behind this trend is the United States arming the dollar by using it in shaping its foreign policies and punishing its opponents with sanctions.
An example of this is the imposition of US sanctions on Moscow, freezing hundreds of billions of its reserves and excluding it from the global banking system. Similar sanctions have targeted Iran, Syria, Venezuela, and Libya over the years.
Is the dominance of the dollar at risk?
The US Treasury Secretary acknowledges the impact of sanctions on dollar transactions, stating, "There are risks when we use financial sanctions tied to the role of the dollar, which over time could undermine the dollar's dominance."
However, the United States still relies on the following factor: The dollar is used as a global currency for reasons that other countries find it challenging to find an alternative with the same characteristics, particularly in terms of legality, transparency, and liquidity.
In numbers:
- Approximately 88% of all global foreign exchange transactions are conducted in dollars.
- The dollar constitutes 60% of foreign banks' reserves worldwide, despite this figure declining from 73% in 2001.
World
News Bulletin Reports
US
Dollar
World
China
Economy
Next
Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15
Lebanese Minister of Economy and Trade meets with World Bank officials to discuss food security projects
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
Lebanon News
12:27
Taymour Jumblatt: Cooperation and interaction with China is a must
0
World
09:35
Blinken looks to travel to China for talks in coming weeks -US official
World
09:35
Blinken looks to travel to China for talks in coming weeks -US official
0
World
02:46
Russia says West trying to confuse the world over Nord Stream culprits
World
02:46
Russia says West trying to confuse the world over Nord Stream culprits
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
News Bulletin Reports
11:24
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle
News Bulletin Reports
08:56
Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
0
News Bulletin Reports
07:28
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
News Bulletin Reports
07:28
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:57
Former Trump aide Budowich to testify in classified documents probe -CNN
World
09:57
Former Trump aide Budowich to testify in classified documents probe -CNN
0
Variety
2022-12-16
Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai
Variety
2022-12-16
Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai
0
Variety
08:36
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push
Variety
08:36
Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
World
2023-05-31
US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate
0
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
2023-05-30
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
Lebanon News
03:27
Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?
2
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:23
French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
Press Highlights
00:31
We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri
4
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
Lebanon News
04:57
Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
News Bulletin Reports
07:53
TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts
6
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
Press Highlights
02:16
Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?
7
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
Lebanon News
04:19
Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action
8
Lebanon News
08:10
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Lebanon News
08:10
In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More