Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-07 | 11:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Diplomatic encounters: Blinken and Bin Salman discuss regional issues in Jeddah

The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman lasted for about an hour and 40 minutes at the Royal Palace in Jeddah. 

Were these 100 minutes sufficient for Blinken to address the disputes between Washington and the Kingdom?

According to a US official quoted by the Agence France Press, the US Secretary of State and the Saudi Crown Prince held open and candid discussions covering various regional and bilateral issues and several files. 

The possibility of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel was discussed in the bilateral meeting, and the two parties agreed to continue the dialogue in this regard.

According to the US official, the discussions also touched upon the ongoing war in Sudan, where the United States and Saudi Arabia, leading a joint mediation effort, have failed to compel the conflicting parties to abide by the ceasefires they agreed upon, as they often violate them.

During the meeting, Blinken also raised the issue of human rights, and it became apparent that there are points of convergence alongside areas of disagreement, according to the US official.

On the other hand, the spokesperson of the US Department of State, Matthew Miller, said in a statement that Blinken and bin Salman affirmed their commitment to stability, security, and prosperity in the Middle East and beyond, including the resolution of the war in Yemen.

From Jeddah, Blinken will head to Riyadh, where he will participate in a meeting of foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. 

He will co-chair a meeting in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, for the international coalition fighting the Islamic State.

World

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East

Blinken

Bin Salman

US

Saudi Arabia

LBCI Next
Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions
What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-06-02

US Secretary of State Blinken to visit Saudi Arabia June 6-8

LBCI
World
09:35

Blinken looks to travel to China for talks in coming weeks -US official

LBCI
Middle East
03:42

Saudi crown prince, Blinken had 'candid' talks in Jeddah -US official

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-06

What's behind Blinken's visit to Saudi Arabia?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:56

Unraveling the mysteries of Lebanon's daytime quakes: A geological puzzle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:22

Redefining monetary landscapes: Global agreements seek alternatives to the dollar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:28

Fire Patrol: prevent fires with early warnings and precautions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:57

Former Trump aide Budowich to testify in classified documents probe -CNN

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-16

Lebanese dance group Mayyas stuns the audience in Dubai

LBCI
Variety
08:36

Edtech giant Byju’s launches transformer models in AI push

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Raef Reda calls for preventive measures in Lebanon with the return of COVID-19 to China

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-31

US Assistant Secretary Leaf indicates administration’s consideration of sanctions on Lebanese leaders over presidential election stalemate

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-30

Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Presidential elections 101: Who are the two candidates ahead of the next presidential elections session?

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:23

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

We will vote for Frangieh, not a blank ballot: Speaker Nabih Berri

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Former President Michel Aoun's media office denounces false interpretations of Damascus visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:53

TotalEnergies fast-tracks Bloc 9 drilling: Optimizing exploration efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Is Syria the last refuge for the Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement?

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon's custodial deaths surge: Amnesty International calls for urgent action

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:10

In Lebanon, 300,000 hectares are cultivated, vegetable production amounts 85% of local needs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More