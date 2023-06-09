Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed

There is no specific date for the arrival of the new French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Beirut, but a French source has confirmed that his visit will be very soon.



The source revealed that Le Drian does not carry a new initiative because the French initiative, which proposes Sleiman Frangieh as president, is still ongoing.



However, Le Drian will conduct an exploratory tour involving political forces, followed by an evaluation process to determine whether France will propose a new initiative regarding the presidential issue. The French source also pointed out that another factor that will play a role in any new French proposal is the outcome of the parliamentary session scheduled for June 14.



In addition, the French source welcomed the opposition's choice of Jihad Azour as a candidate, stating that this choice will lead to a democratic contest that proves democracy is still alive in Lebanon. He also mentioned that French movements are coordinated with the other four countries that participated in the Paris Quincy meeting: the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt.



Nonetheless, he stated that there is currently no specific date or location for convening a new Quincy meeting, but it could happen at any moment.



The French source emphasized that Le Drian is a notable French envoy to Lebanon, replacing Pierre Dukan with broader powers, including politics, economy, and social affairs.