Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09 | 10:38
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Upcoming visit of new French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut: Date yet to be confirmed

There is no specific date for the arrival of the new French envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in Beirut, but a French source has confirmed that his visit will be very soon.

The source revealed that Le Drian does not carry a new initiative because the French initiative, which proposes Sleiman Frangieh as president, is still ongoing.

However, Le Drian will conduct an exploratory tour involving political forces, followed by an evaluation process to determine whether France will propose a new initiative regarding the presidential issue. The French source also pointed out that another factor that will play a role in any new French proposal is the outcome of the parliamentary session scheduled for June 14.

In addition, the French source welcomed the opposition's choice of Jihad Azour as a candidate, stating that this choice will lead to a democratic contest that proves democracy is still alive in Lebanon. He also mentioned that French movements are coordinated with the other four countries that participated in the Paris Quincy meeting: the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Egypt.

Nonetheless, he stated that there is currently no specific date or location for convening a new Quincy meeting, but it could happen at any moment.

The French source emphasized that Le Drian is a notable French envoy to Lebanon, replacing Pierre Dukan with broader powers, including politics, economy, and social affairs.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Upcoming

Visit

New

French

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

Beirut

Date

Confirmed

France

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees
The June 14 showdown: Anticipation and consequences surrounding presidential session
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

French President Macron appoints Jean-Yves Le Drian as Personal Envoy to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

Lebanon launches new initiative to improve waste management in Beirut

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-26

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-21

Shifting stance: France says does not have presidential candidate for Lebanon, political Leaders react

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:02

Productive meeting of Bishops: Patience urged amid presidential nomination controversy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Iran and US explore temporary nuclear agreement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:40

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Jihad Azour temporarily steps down from IMF position amid presidential nomination by various political parties

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06

Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-20

The Interpol saga: Governor's red notice, legal battles, and leadership dilemma

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More