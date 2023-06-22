Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty

News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-22 | 12:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty

Trillions of dollars are needed by humanity to confront the climate crisis, reduce poverty, protect biodiversity, and strengthen the resilience of the most vulnerable countries in the face of economic shocks.

So, can more than forty heads of state and government succeed in reshaping a global economic system that is fairer and more solidary to address shared global challenges?

This question is at the heart of the Paris Summit, titled "New Global Financial Pact."

In his opening remarks at the summit, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the solution begins with a public financial shock and the need for increased private financing.

However, here are the ideas discussed at the summit:

Imposing international taxes on polluters, including carbon emissions from maritime transport

Restructuring the debts of poor countries and enhancing the role of the private sector

Calling on donor institutions to provide more loans, which is one of the proposed ideas

Reforming multi-lateral development banks that provide financial assistance to developing countries

Most importantly, wealthy nations are urged to provide $100 billion annually to assist poorer countries. This promise, which was supposed to be fulfilled this year after three years of delay, has caused a deep decline in trust between the global North and South.

These ideas and proposals aim to create a more just and equitable global financial system that addresses the pressing issues of climate change, poverty, and economic disparities.

Therefore, the Paris Summit serves as a platform for leaders to discuss and negotiate these crucial matters, hoping to reach meaningful agreements and commitments to drive positive change on a global scale.
 

Breaking Headlines

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Variety and Tech

Leaders

Paris Summit

Paris

Summit

Climate

Crisis

Poverty

New Global Financial Pact

LBCI Next
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:46

IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

EU warns Serbia, Kosovo leaders to attend crisis talks

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Paris Air Show back with climate, defense in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Bin Salman-Macron Summit to Support Lebanese in Electing Future, Youthful Political Leaders, Diplomatic Sources Confirm

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:35

Iranian Foreign Minister Endorses UN Secretary-General's Initiative for Regional Dialogue in Ongoing Gulf Diplomatic Tour

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:21

Lebanon Scraps Middle School Exams Despite Education Ministry's Readiness

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-02

Cases being filed abroad against those responsible for Beirut blast: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-19

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:04

Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:18

Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range

LBCI
Sports News
04:01

Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:27

Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:20

Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More