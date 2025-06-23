Iran threatens US with 'serious' consequences after strikes

Iran on Monday warned the United States of severe repercussions following U.S. strikes on the Islamic Republic's nuclear facilities, as the Iran-Israel war entered its 11th day.



"This hostile act... will widen the scope of legitimate targets of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and pave the way for the extension of war in the region," said armed forces spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari.



"The fighters of Islam will inflict serious, unpredictable consequences on you with powerful and targeted (military) operations," he said on state television.



AFP