Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-06 | 10:27
High views
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran
Durra gas field dispute: Fuel conflict among Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iran are once again entangled in a potential conflict over the disputed Durra gas field, also known as Arash.

The question remains whether this will reignite tensions in the region or if Tehran will align itself with the "zero-problem" policy embraced by Riyadh, opting for diplomatic resolution rather than political strife.

In recent developments, while Saudi Arabia and Iran have enhanced their cooperation by resuming diplomatic relations in March, Iran announced last week its readiness to begin exploration activities in the Arash field located in the natural resource-rich Gulf waters.

In response, Saudi Arabia issued a statement through a knowledgeable source at the Saudi Foreign Affairs Ministry, asserting that the ownership of the natural resources within the divided region, including the entire Durra field, is solely shared between Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The statement reiterated Saudi Arabia's previous calls for Iran to initiate negotiations to demarcate the eastern borders of the area owned by the Kingdom and Kuwait as one negotiating party in accordance with international law.

Kuwait also renewed its call for Iran to commence negotiations for delineating maritime borders. Simultaneously, Kuwait emphasized that the Durra field is situated within Kuwait's maritime zones, and its natural resources are jointly shared between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Both countries have exclusive rights over the natural resources in the Durra field.

In 2022, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to develop the field, despite objections from Tehran, which deemed the deal "illegitimate" while asserting its right to invest in the shared field among the three nations.

The dispute over the Durra field dates back to the 1960s when Iran granted a maritime concession to the Anglo-Iranian Oil Company, later known as BP.

Meanwhile, Kuwait granted the concession to Royal Dutch Shell. The concessions overlap in the northern part of the field, estimated to hold approximately 220 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Iran and Kuwait have engaged in years of negotiations regarding their gas-rich maritime boundaries, but all attempts have thus far failed. Saudi Arabia's involvement in the conflict stems from its shared gas and oil resources with Kuwait in the region.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Durra

Gas

Field

Dispute

Fuel

Conflict

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Iran

Twitter vs. Threads: Zuckerberg challenges Musk's Twitter in social media showdown
Energy transition summit: Saudi Arabia and Russia unveil oil production plans amidst global challenges
