Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Less than a week remains until the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which stipulates a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanese territory.



However, Tel Aviv has not decided whether it will fully implement the agreement.



In the coming days, Israel's military establishment is expected to review its options amid claims that Hezbollah's infrastructure remains south of the Litani River.



A study by Alma Research and Education Center suggested that the Lebanese Army is incapable of fulfilling the agreement's terms, particularly the disarmament of Hezbollah and the removal of its military capabilities from the region.



Security officials have indicated that the Israeli army does not plan to conduct further withdrawals from various areas in Lebanon before the upcoming Sunday deadline, particularly from locations it considers key observation points.



The military continues to target strategic locations within Lebanon, which it describes as part of its mission to "cleanse" the area and establish a weapons-free zone.



While Israel is expected to make an official announcement on the eve of the ceasefire's 60-day deadline, its army insists that Lebanese territory remains fertile ground for Hezbollah operations.



The Israeli army holds the Lebanese military responsible for preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities and ensuring that the area south of the Litani River remains free of weapons and Hezbollah's presence.