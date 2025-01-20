Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?

News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ceasefire deadline nears: Will Israel complete the withdrawal of its forces from South Lebanon?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Less than a week remains until the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel, which stipulates a complete Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanese territory.

However, Tel Aviv has not decided whether it will fully implement the agreement.  

In the coming days, Israel's military establishment is expected to review its options amid claims that Hezbollah's infrastructure remains south of the Litani River. 

A study by Alma Research and Education Center suggested that the Lebanese Army is incapable of fulfilling the agreement's terms, particularly the disarmament of Hezbollah and the removal of its military capabilities from the region.  

Security officials have indicated that the Israeli army does not plan to conduct further withdrawals from various areas in Lebanon before the upcoming Sunday deadline, particularly from locations it considers key observation points. 

The military continues to target strategic locations within Lebanon, which it describes as part of its mission to "cleanse" the area and establish a weapons-free zone.  

While Israel is expected to make an official announcement on the eve of the ceasefire's 60-day deadline, its army insists that Lebanese territory remains fertile ground for Hezbollah operations. 

The Israeli army holds the Lebanese military responsible for preventing Hezbollah from rebuilding its capabilities and ensuring that the area south of the Litani River remains free of weapons and Hezbollah's presence.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Ceasefire

Deadline

Israel

Withdrawal

Forces

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Road to recovery: Lebanese Army deployment in South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil fuels revival of life
Massive captagon bust in Lebanon targets Syria-linked traffickers — The details
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

President Aoun to Guterres: Israel must fully withdraw its forces from South Lebanon as cited in ceasefire deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-17

UN chief Guterres tours South Lebanon: Calling for Israeli withdrawal by deadline

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-29

60-Day withdrawal countdown: Israeli forces continue to engage in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Cracks in Israel's unity: Prisoner exchange deal with Hamas exposes deep divisions in Israeli government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Road to recovery: Lebanese Army deployment in South Lebanon's Bint Jbeil fuels revival of life

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

Parity and expertise: Can PM-designate Nawaf Salam’s 24-minister plan reshape Lebanon?

LBCI
World News
12:08

Donald Trump sworn in as 47th president, declares 'golden age of America begins now'

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-07

Israel signs deals with defense firm Elbit to make bombs domestically

LBCI
World News
2025-01-09

Biden set to push new Russia sanctions before Trump era begins

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Acting BDL governor Wassim Mansouri denies statements on 'depositors should accept losses'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Lebanon's General Security warns against interacting with 'SAWA' Facebook page

LBCI
World News
08:58

Trump, Melania arrive for pre-inauguration church service

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

LBCI camera captures destruction in Bint Jbeil caused by Israeli attacks (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:14

Secretary-General of ABL Fadi Khalaf: Lebanese banks are preparing to reactivate their work

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:55

Michel de Chadarevian appointed as Presidential Advisor for diplomatic affairs

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanon's President Aoun congratulates Trump on assuming office

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:00

Israel says 90 Palestinian prisoners freed in first exchange of Gaza deal

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More