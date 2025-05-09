News
Pope Leo XIV: US-born Robert Prevost brings global vision to the papacy
World News
09-05-2025 | 11:25
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Pope Leo XIV: US-born Robert Prevost brings global vision to the papacy
Robert Francis Prevost, the first pope from the United States, has a history of missionary work in Peru but also a keen grasp of the inner workings of the Church.
The new Leo XIV, a Chicago native, was entrusted by his predecessor Francis to head the powerful Dicastery for Bishops, charged with advising the pontiff on new bishop appointments.
The sign of confidence from Francis speaks to Prevost's commitment as a missionary in Peru to the "peripheries" -- overlooked areas far from Rome prioritized by Francis -- and his reputation as a bridge-builder and moderate within the Curia.
The 69-year-old Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of Chiclayo, Peru, was made a cardinal by Francis in 2023 after being named prefect of the dicastery, one of the Vatican's most important departments -- and a post that introduced him to all key players in the Church.
Vatican watchers had given Prevost the highest chances among the group of U.S. cardinals of being pope, given his pastoral bent, global view, and ability to navigate the central bureaucracy.
Italian newspaper La Repubblica called him "the least American of the Americans" for his soft-spoken touch.
His strong grounding in canon law has also been seen as reassuring to more conservative cardinals seeking a greater focus on theology.
Following Francis's death, Prevost said there was "still so much to do" in the work of the Church.
"We can't stop, we can't turn back. We have to see how the Holy Spirit wants the Church to be today and tomorrow, because today's world, in which the Church lives, is not the same as the world of ten or 20 years ago," he told Vatican News last month.
"The message is always the same: proclaim Jesus Christ, proclaim the Gospel, but the way to reach today's people, young people, the poor, politicians, is different," he said.
Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago, Prevost attended a minor seminary of the Order of St Augustine in St Louis as a novice before graduating from Philadelphia's Villanova University, an Augustinian institution, with a degree in mathematics.
After receiving a master's degree in divinity from Chicago's Catholic Theological Union in 1982 and a doctorate degree in canon law in Rome, the polyglot joined the Augustinians in Peru in 1985 for the first of his decade-long missions in that country.
Returning to Chicago in 1999, he was made provincial prior of the Augustinians in the U.S. Midwest and later the prior general of the order throughout the world.
However, he returned to Peru in 2014 when Francis appointed him as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Chiclayo in the country's north.
Nearly a decade later, Prevost's appointment in 2023 as head of the dicastery came after Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and resigned for age-related reasons.
The Vatican later dropped the case against Ouellet for insufficient evidence.
Prevost also serves as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.
AFP
World News
Vatican City
Holy See
Pope Leo XIV
Robert Prevost
Papacy
United States
Pope Francis
Vatican
