Qornet El Sawda tensions take a judicial turn: Municipality alleges pressure on real estate judge
2023-07-15 | 11:42
Qornet El Sawda tensions take a judicial turn: Municipality alleges pressure on real estate judge
Tension has resurfaced in the Qornet El Sawda file, but this time through the judicial gateway.
A few days ago, the municipality of Bqaa Safrin submitted a request to transfer the case to the Court of Cassation due to legitimate suspicions, as they allege that the real estate judge has faced unprecedented pressure from activists and MPs regarding the jurisdiction of the real estate judge in delineating the borders. This is a legal point that Bqaa Safrin Municipality rejects.
Bqaa Safrin Municipality also affirmed that the real estate judge, who should have recused herself after this pressure, refused to provide them with documents in the file and concealed forged maps that could form the basis of her decision, which justifies the suspicion.
On the other hand, Bcharre Municipality questioned the reason behind Bqaa Safrin Municipality's four-year wait to request the case transfer after making significant progress in the legal proceedings of this dispute.
Bcharre Municipality added: If the other party has the right, documents, evidence, and arguments, then why do they fear the decision of the real estate judiciary?
However, Bcharre MPs Strida Geagea and Melhem Tawk issued a joint statement emphasizing that the interventions and pressures faced by some judges, as well as the request to transfer the case and the judge's response after nearly completing his file, are described as two crimes aimed at promoting discord and instigating division between Bcharre and Bqaa Safrin.
