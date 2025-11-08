Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?

News Bulletin Reports
08-11-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

Washington and Tel Aviv’s push to bring Kazakhstan—the largest country in Central Asia—into the Abraham Accords has raised questions, as it becomes the first non-Arab nation to join the normalization framework. 

Despite maintaining stable relations with Israel since the 1990s, Kazakhstan’s participation carries significant geopolitical and economic implications.

Kazakhstan’s inclusion signals a shift of the accords from a regional Middle Eastern framework to a broader global platform. 

So, why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?

The move is driven largely by economic interests, consistent with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s strategy of blending politics and economics.

As the world’s largest landlocked country, Kazakhstan has no access to open seas and depends on cooperation with neighboring states to export its key resource—oil. 

The country is a strategic partner for Moscow within the Eurasian Economic Union and maintains strong trade ties with China, yet seeks to expand its engagement with the West to avoid overdependence on any single power.

The recent peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, brokered by Trump, adds further dimension to this geopolitical calculus. The deal, combined with the growing “Middle Corridor” trade route linking Central Asia to the Mediterranean through the Caucasus, could open new opportunities for the U.S. and Israel to tap into Central Asia’s vast reserves of minerals and energy.

However, one potential obstacle remains: Turkey. 

With considerable influence in Central Asia and a complex relationship with Israel, Ankara could slow or block the project unless it is diplomatically engaged in future arrangements.

For Kazakhstan, joining the accords offers access to new markets and advanced cooperation with the U.S. and Israel in renewable energy, agriculture, and water desalination—key sectors for diversifying its economy.

The inclusion of Kazakhstan marks a significant step in transforming the Abraham Accords from an Arab-Israeli framework into a broader model of cooperation among Muslim-majority nations. It could pave the way for future partnerships in Southeast Asia and the Horn of Africa. 

Still, Washington and Tel Aviv’s ultimate focus remains on securing Saudi Arabia’s participation—an outcome that hinges on meeting the kingdom’s conditions before any formal agreement can proceed.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Middle East

Kazakhstan

Abraham Accords

Israel

US

LBCI Next
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-11-06

Kazakhstan to join Abraham Accords: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-10-22

Vance says Gaza deal to help build more alliances for Israel in the Middle East

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

'We have peace in the Middle East,' Trump tells Gaza summit

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

Trump says he expects expansion of Abraham accords soon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07

Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?

LBCI
World News
2025-10-17

China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-23

President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:32

Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:56

Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More