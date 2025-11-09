Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



From the port of Haifa, Israel has begun expanding its preparations in case diplomatic efforts to disarm Hezbollah fail, amid the group’s continued enhancement of what Israelis describe as its missile and military arsenal.



On Sunday morning, the Israeli Navy conducted exercises at Haifa port, involving the air defense system and simulating scenarios in which rockets and drones are launched from Lebanon targeting strategic sites.



The drills heightened military alertness, and sources in Israel’s security and military apparatus said steps are being prepared for a critical point: either a U.S.-backed agreement or a new round of fighting.



Northern Command has intensified its readiness, holding near-daily meetings with local mayors and residents to update them on developments, emphasizing that operational instructions remain unchanged. While voices have called for immediately changing the rules of engagement with Hezbollah rather than relying solely on cabinet-level security decisions to expand operations, security officials have offered strategic recommendations to ensure objectives are met.



These internal Israeli debates coincided with the publication of a report claiming that Hezbollah is strengthening its ability to produce and repair weapons, smuggle arms and funds, establish alternative smuggling routes, recruit and train new fighters, update operational plans, and rehabilitate civilian infrastructure used as cover for military facilities.



The report also asserted that Hezbollah has successfully combined large-scale production of simple weapons, such as short-range rockets and light arms, with specialized production of precise and advanced weapons, including anti-tank missiles and advanced electronic systems. Efforts are concentrated in the area north of the Litani River, where storage sites, fire systems, and defensive structures are located.



Israel also identifies the tunnel network infrastructure — stretching from south of the Litani River to Sidon and the Bekaa region — as a significant challenge, as these tunnels were not reached during the last war.



Intelligence reports and intensified preparations continue while awaiting further diplomatic efforts. These matters are expected to be discussed in Tel Aviv on Monday with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.