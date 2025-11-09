Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents

09-11-2025 | 12:50
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents
2min
Balancing safety, Lebanese army tightens control in Beddawi camp after past incidents

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Tension in and around Beddawi camp between the Lebanese army and some Palestinians has risen but remained under control. The unrest — including burning tires and limited protests in Beddawi — stems from concrete walls the army placed. 

These walls blocked several side roads that had been used to move between the camp and neighboring areas.

Without the walls, only a few meters would separate the main road through the heart of the camp from the Khalil al-Rahman neighborhood outside it, whose population is largely Palestinian.

Some residents of that neighborhood and others are paying the price for the actions of wanted men and gunmen. According to army intelligence, the impact on students, women, and men is weighed against efforts to secure public safety.

About three years ago, suspects wanted in drug, theft, and shooting cases tried to enter the camp. At the time, the Intelligence Directorate attempted to coordinate with the security force to hand over the suspects, but cooperation did not yield significant results, according to security sources. 

Authorities then moved to a second phase: closing gaps or side roads between the camp and its surroundings, confining entry and exit to main entrances guarded by Palestinian checkpoints.

The Intelligence Directorate brought in an engineering team to map the camp’s boundaries, and the army and intelligence began closing the gaps, but the Gaza war halted the effort. 

After the war, work resumed. The army has closed 24 of 35 gaps so far.

Sources said they understand residents’ concerns, noting that the best solution would be a decision allowing the army to conduct raids in the camp as it does elsewhere in northern Lebanon.

Israel ramps up defenses, citing Hezbollah’s alleged arsenal buildup — is a new conflict looming?
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
