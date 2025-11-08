News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Tango
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
08-11-2025 | 13:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
A video circulating on social media shows a man speaking Hebrew and introducing himself as Avi Gold on TikTok and Instagram while walking around Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay. His TikTok page also shows footage of him in Syria.
According to information obtained by LBCI, the man speaking Hebrew holds Canadian citizenship under the name Avraham Dov Goldstein, born in 1991.
He entered Lebanon on September 17 through the Masnaa border crossing, stayed at a hotel in Hamra, and left the country the next day from Beirut airport.
Goldstein was not the only Israeli national to enter Lebanon under another nationality. Another individual, Berel Indig, who holds a U.S. passport, also entered through the Masnaa crossing and departed from Beirut airport on September 18.
Such incidents could happen again, as Lebanon’s General Security Directorate cannot determine whether a person entering the country with a foreign passport also holds Israeli nationality.
For years, Israel has refrained from stamping its citizens’ passports to protect those who hold dual nationality.
Instead, it records entry and exit data electronically or on a separate slip of paper to facilitate travel to countries that do not recognize Israel.
Regardless of the technical details, the infiltration of Israeli nationals into Lebanon comes within a broader political and psychological context that allows Israel to engage in provocative acts and psychological warfare aimed at stirring public sentiment against it.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
spotted
walking
Beirut’s
Zaitunay
investigation
reveals
entered
Lebanon
using
Canadian
passport
Next
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
A ship, forged fuel, and a chase at sea: Inside Lebanon’s ‘Hawk III’ vessel investigation
0
World News
2025-10-24
Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirms he is in the US for a long-planned meeting
World News
2025-10-24
Putin envoy Kirill Dmitriev confirms he is in the US for a long-planned meeting
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
Lebanon News
2025-11-07
Israeli warplanes spotted over Hermel, border areas
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-27
Lebanon in the spotlight: Could rising Israeli threats trigger a new escalation?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Digital vision vs. daily outages: Inside Lebanon's first AI summit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-07
Ballots in limbo: Lebanon’s draft law opens overseas voting, but will parliament approve it?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Beyond the Middle East: Why is Kazakhstan considering joining the Abraham Accords?
0
World News
2025-10-17
China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'
World News
2025-10-17
China says agrees to new US trade talks 'as soon as possible'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-23
President Aoun urges ceasefire mechanism to halt Israeli violations in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Israeli man spotted walking in Beirut’s Zaitunay Bay — investigation reveals he entered Lebanon using a Canadian passport
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Tracking money in Lebanon: US sanctions expose gaps in banking oversight
3
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
11:14
Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah operative in South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
4
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
Lebanon News
03:32
Israel strikes vehicle in Bint Jbeil, injuring seven
5
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:56
Israeli army: Two Hezbollah operatives killed in South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
04:08
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road
Lebanon News
04:08
Israeli strike targets vehicle on Shebaa - Rashaya al-Wadi road
7
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
Lebanon News
08:25
Egypt reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty in call between FM Abdelatty and PM Salam
8
Lebanon News
06:23
Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
Lebanon News
06:23
Israeli strike hits vehicle in South Lebanon's Baraachit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More