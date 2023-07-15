US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies

News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15 | 11:46
High views
US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies
2min
US Secretary of State defends Robert Malley amidst investigations and controversies

Where is the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley?

According to the US Department of State, Malley is on vacation, and no further clarifications have been provided.

However, what the US State Department did not mention was revealed by American media outlets. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating Malley on charges of mishandling classified information that may be related to Iran.

It is worth noting that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently defended Malley in a television interview.

But despite Blinken's remarks, has Malley's work been suspended?

This hypothesis gained traction after Malley's name and photo were deleted from the US Special Representative for Iran Affairs' Twitter account on Friday night and replaced by an image and name of his deputy, Abram Paley.

 Following the change, the account tweeted, "we continue our work with allies and partners to curb Iran's destabilizing behavior, defend human rights, encourage de-escalation, and promote a stable, prosperous, and more integrated Middle East."

Does the investigation against Malley affect the course of indirect negotiations between the US and Iran?

It is especially considering that the Hebrew newspaper Haaretz confirmed that an unwritten agreement had been reached between Washington and Tehran, based on freezing the nuclear program in exchange for releasing Iranian assets abroad and freeing American prisoners in Iran, with Israel playing an essential role in this equation by not disrupting it.

Nevertheless, the Biden administration refuses to officially disclose it as an agreement, fearing a negative reaction from Republicans in Congress.

